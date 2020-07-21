Savannah Kanooth (left), 10, of Clarkston, does her best to hang onto the paddle board as her cousin, Rachel Sharapata, 12, of Spokane, jumps into the Snake River and her sisters, Ruby Sharapata (right-center), 15, and Macy Sharapata, 11, do their best to stay upright Monday afternoon in Clarkston. The temperature topped out at 97 degrees Monday and could reach triple digits today; the extended forecast can be found on Page 10A.
