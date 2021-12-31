COVID-19 variant officially detected in Spokane County

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been officially detected for the first time in eastern Washington, with cases detected in Spokane, Franklin and Benton counties, according to the Washington Department of Health.
In a report released Wednesday, one person in Spokane County has been shown to have the omicron variant. The news was first reported by the Spokesman-Review.
No omicron cases have been detected in the southeastern Washington’s Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties, nor have there been any in north central Idaho’s Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties. But area health officials have said it’s just a matter of time before the surging variant is found.
Health officials in the area announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. No deaths were reported.
Health departments will be closed today in observance of the New Year’s holiday, so the eight-county region’s final death toll for December is 17. That comes after there were 22 deaths reported in November, 61 in October, 60 in September, 28 in August and five in July.
Walmart announced in a news release Thursday that it will begin dispensing the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication Paxlovid and Molnupiravir at its Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Idaho.
A limited supply of the medication is available and can only be acquired by those who have a prescription, according to Walmart’s news release.
Locations that have the medication can be found at walmart.com/covidmedication. As of Thursday evening, the Moscow Walmart was not shown to have the medication.
Walmart isn’t distributing the medication in Washington.