ASOTIN — Public health officials said a second Asotin County child is recovering from a severe COVID-19 condition.
A juvenile between the age of 10 and 18 was recently hospitalized with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, and has since been released. Previously, another Asotin County child younger than 10 also was diagnosed with the rare condition, said Brady Woodbury, public health district administrator.
“These children were very sick, but they’re doing better now,” Woodbury said Monday at the monthly Asotin County Board of Health meeting. “It’s a serious complication of COVID that often presents with chest pain and high fevers in children.”
The overall number of children testing positive for COVID-19 is on the rise, said Dr. Bob Lutz, the county’s health officer. In addition, hospitals across Washington are dealing with staffing shortages amid a steep uptick in cases that require intensive care.
“We’re in a really tough spot right now,” Lutz said via phone from Spokane.
Woodbury said it takes multiple staff members to care for someone who is intubated and on a ventilator. The vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations are patients who have not been vaccinated.
“I hope more people will consider getting vaccinated,” Woodbury said.
As students return to school, Lutz and Woodbury said they’re working closely with school leaders to protect kids and the staff from becoming sick with COVID-19. Lutz is developing a “test-to-stay” protocol for students exposed to the disease.
Woodbury is working with Clarkston school officials on a plan related to the large craft fair conducted in the fall. If the COVID-19 numbers taper off, the event can move forward with careful planning, he said.
“We want to support events, but we want to do it safely,” Woodbury said.
Another new safety measure was prompted by a number of mask waivers issued to students by Valley Medical Center. Lutz now is reviewing each waiver to make sure it is appropriate and meets the requirements.
“We want to protect vulnerable kids, and we’re working with both school districts on that,” Lutz said.
Board Chairman Chuck Whitman complimented Lutz on his presentation, saying it’s better than what he gets from the state. The information provided by the health officer will be posted on the Asotin County Public Health District’s webpage and updated weekly.
The next board meeting is at 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Courthouse Annex in Asotin. The sessions are open to the public.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.