COVID-19 ramps up Idaho telehealth

As the coronavirus pandemic upends lives and the economy, it’s also driving increased use of technology that lets people connect remotely.
One of the more startling examples of that is the nearly 40-fold increase in the use of telehealth services in Idaho.
Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the increase is “almost exclusively” a result of the virus.
“The pandemic has driven about 10 years’ worth of telehealth adoption in the last three months,” he said. “It’s mind-blowing how much we’ve expanded.”
In telehealth, medical providers distribute services and information via telecommunication methods, which allows for long-distance care.
Last year, Jeppesen said, Idaho Medicaid providers delivered about 3,000 telehealth sessions from March through May. During that same period this year, more than 117,000 sessions took place.
Much of that involved behavioral health services, he said, including individual counseling sessions, group therapy and family therapy sessions. Together, they increased from about 450 telehealth sessions last year to 51,000 this year.
The remaining sessions, however, covered a broad spectrum of services, from speech therapy to consultations to regular monitoring sessions with primary care physicians.
Jeppesen said the Department of Health and Welfare numbers only represent telehealth sessions billed to Medicaid. Private insurers, though, have seen similar increases in demand. Blue Cross of Idaho, for example, noted in a recent news release that its claims for telehealth sessions jumped from about 100 per week in January and February to more than 10,000 per week in April.
While some of the increase represents additional demand for services, Jeppesen said, much of it is simply patients and providers shifting from in-person visits to phone or video conversations.
“What we’re hearing is that a lot of patients and providers find it works really well,” he said. “We’re learning that a lot more (medical specialties) work with telehealth than we realized.”
Retired pediatrician and former Lewiston state Rep. John Rusche said the rapid adoption of telehealth services has been remarkable. Upon reflection, though, “it’s also what you’d expect” given the impact of the pandemic.
“A lot of physicians now, if they weren’t doing telehealth, wouldn’t have an income,” he said.
During his 12 years in the Idaho Legislature, Rusche sponsored some of the first bills dealing with telehealth services. That includes a 2014 resolution establishing a working group to coordinate telehealth services and adopt standard policies, so different medical licensing boards didn’t create different rules for things such as billing, records retention, privacy and system security.
“I had seen telehealth being used in other parts of the country,” said Rusche, who also worked as a medical director for an insurance firm. “We (Idaho) had a number of rules and policies that were impeding its adoption. I’m glad we were able to address that. It’s something I feel good about — we were ready. Imagine trying to deal with something like the coronavirus without rules for telehealth.”
Jeppesen said talking with a practitioner by phone or online doesn’t work well for issues that require the human touch, such as some physical therapy sessions or trauma care.
However, attendance at group therapy sessions may be even higher through telehealth, because participants don’t have to worry about getting to the counselor’s office.
Similarly, telehealth gives local physicians the ability to consult with specialists around the country.
“With every county in Idaho being a critical shortage area for medical providers, telehealth is one of the ways we solve that,” Jeppesen said.
Although the increased use of telehealth services was prompted by the coronavirus, Gov. Brad Little and the Department of Health and Welfare helped it along by temporarily suspending certain rules during the pandemic.
For example, “we relaxed the rules dealing with the type of format providers can use,” Jeppesen said.
Previously, they were limited to communications systems that complied with strict federal privacy requirements. That ruled out such popular video conferencing applications as Zoom, Webex or Facetime.
“So we said they can use some of the more common (telecommunications) platforms,” Jeppesen said.
Other rule changes made it easier for providers to offer telehealth services, as long as they’re licensed. And the state “opened the gate” to some areas that previously weren’t eligible for telehealth, such as speech therapy.
“We said if there’s a reasonable way you can provide the service online or by phone, go ahead,” Jeppesen said.
During a recent news conference, Little said he expects some of those rule changes to become permanent, so the advances in telehealth services can be retained even after the pandemic.
“Our hope is that we retain most of the gains,” Jeppesen said. “We don’t want to go back to 3,000 sessions.”
