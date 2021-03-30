Daily COVID-19 tallies around the region continue to decline everywhere except Whitman County, which noted an increase with 73 new positive cases over the weekend. All cases are stable and self-isolating, Whitman County Public Health reported.
The uptick in Whitman County numbers prompted Washington State University President Kirk Shulz to post on the university’s Facebook page over the weekend a warning that student gatherings and parties that ignore basic safety and health protocols are subject to repercussions.
“Do better, Cougs,” Schulz wrote. “This needs to stop. Now.”
Schulz reminded the student body there are to be no group gatherings, that they should wear masks and to stay home and call for medical care if any COVID-19 symptoms are present.
“We will continue to respond to incidents where health guidelines are not being followed,” he wrote. “Students who violate COVID-19 restrictions will be subject to action under our student code of conduct.
“In addition, our fraternity and sorority leaders are initiating a freeze on social gatherings and heightening their efforts in self-monitoring and reporting. … Our numbers are alarmingly high. This is unacceptable. We are potentially putting our community and vulnerable populations at an increased risk.”
Asotin County reported two new cases Monday and 25 over the past 14 days. There are no current hospitalizations. Garfield County did not update its report Monday.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District had 17 new cases Monday, including 10 in Latah County; three in Nez Perce County; two in Idaho County and one each in Lewis and Clearwater counties.
A large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held April 16 at the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories facility located at 2821 Juniper Drive, in Lewiston. The clinic begins at 8:30 a.m. and is by appointment only.
Residents of Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties can visit www.bit.ly/3rB5G4r or call (509) 592-4784 to schedule an appointment.
SEL will host the clinic in collaboration with St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Valley Medical Center and the Public Health – Idaho North Central Health District.
Beginning Monday, vaccine eligibility extends to all Idahoans 16 and older. Idaho residents can visit www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination for more information about vaccination.
The public can join a virtual COVID-19 briefing today at 1:30 p.m. PDT from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Speakers will include Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch and Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist. Members of the public can join the briefing as attendees through a link at: www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/news/covid-19-vaccine-media-briefing-set-tuesday-11.
