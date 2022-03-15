BOISE — Signs indicate that COVID-19 continues to wane in Idaho, and Treasure Valley mask requirements have lifted.
Idaho’s positivity rate has fallen to the lowest level seen since last July, according to data updated Thursday that shows the rate for the week of Feb. 27. The new figure was 3.7%, and the rate has fallen for six straight weeks, a further indicator that the winter spike from the omicron variant is on a major decline. Health officials aim for a rate less than 5% to indicate a respiratory pandemic is under control.
Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated COVID-19 guidelines last month, the public health agency no longer suggests that most Idahoans wear masks indoors.
On Thursday, the CDC’s community level map showed masks would not be recommended for the general public in any part of Idaho except for Clearwater County, where recent COVID-19 hospital admissions and case levels put the North Idaho county at the “high” risk level.
Ada County is at “medium” risk level, where people at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are advised to talk to a health care provider about whether to wear a mask. Canyon County is categorized as “low.”
All Americans are advised to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and to get tested if they have symptoms of the disease, according to the CDC.
“People may choose to mask at any time,” the CDC notes in its guidelines. Those with a recent exposure, positive test or symptoms should also mask.
Some Idaho doctors say the new CDC guidelines are too lenient, noting that they markedly raise the acceptable amount of COVID-19 transmission in a community given other factors. But the changing circumstances and recommendations have been enough for government officials to undo precautions in the Treasure Valley and in Idaho.
On March 7, Gov. Brad Little announced that on April 15, he would rescind a public health emergency declaration that has been in place since March 2020, the start of the pandemic. It allowed Idaho to access federal emergency funds to pay for a more robust response to the pandemic.
“We’re hopeful the recent decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths means we are on a downward trend with the pandemic,” Little said in a press release. “For weeks, we have been closely examining the needs within Idaho’s health care system with an eye toward ending the public health emergency declaration as soon as possible. The April 15 time frame provides an important bridge for hospitals and other healthcare providers to plan for the transition.”
Also on March 7, the Boise School District lifted its mask mandate. The city of Boise lifted its mask requirement from city facilities on Friday.
In addition to the positivity rate, Idaho’s 7-day moving average of new cases fell to 778 on Friday, down from over 2,300 in late January, according to case data from the Department of Health and Welfare.
Local public health districts are still dealing with a backlog of around 3,400 outstanding positive test results that date from between Jan. 10 and Feb. 5.
As of Wednesday, there were 136 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 hospitalized in Idaho, and 30 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
At long-term care facilities, 24 new cases have been recorded in the past week.
As of Friday, Health and Welfare reports there are 10,534 active coronavirus cases among 172 long-term care facilities. There are 188 facilities with resolved outbreaks.
To date, 1,090 people from 226 facilities in Idaho have died from COVID-19-related causes — 14 more than were reported last Friday. Long-term care deaths account for about 23% of the 4,819 in the state.
Weekly snapshot
Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 2,298,916, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 926,286 people have been fully vaccinated, which accounts for 54.1% of Idahoans age 5 and older.
Test positivity rate: Out of the 16,294 COVID-19 tests conducted for the week of Feb. 27 — March. 5, 10% came back positive.
