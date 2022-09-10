Washington residents will now be able to report their at-home COVID-19 test results online through the Say Yes! COVID Test Digital Assistant.
The portal also is available in Idaho, but it isn’t currently one of the “collaborating states.”
Washington residents will now be able to report their at-home COVID-19 test results online through the Say Yes! COVID Test Digital Assistant.
The portal also is available in Idaho, but it isn’t currently one of the “collaborating states.”
Washington residents previously had the option to report to the Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline. That hotline will remain open, but its primary focus is being shifted to Care Connect Services, which provides additional support for those in need who recently have tested positive, according to DOH.
Residents can report with tests from the Say Yes! program, as well as receive additional at-home tests. The program offers as many as 10 free tests to Washington households each month on a first-come, first-serve basis on sayyescovidhometest.org.
Rapid at-home tests have helped residents to take quick action in treating themselves and protecting others, said Lacy Fehrenbach, chief of prevention, safety and health with the DOH. This reporting system will help officials to have a better understanding of the burden and trajectory of infections.
“We encourage every family to have at-home tests on hand with the start of school and approaching fall respiratory virus season,” she said.
Washington residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and need assistance to get food, personal care kits or have other needs can contact the Washington DOH COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 525-0127 to report positive test result and ask to speak with Care Connect, or reach out to a Care Connect hub.
Those who don’t need additional assistance should proceed with reporting positive cases via the Say Yes! COVID Test portal.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.