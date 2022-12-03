A mix of clouds and sun. High around 35F. Winds light and variable..
COVID-19 deaths were reported in both Nez Perce and Asotin counties this week, and new case totals increased in the region.
The person who died in Nez Perce County was a man in his 90s. The person who died in Asotin County was a woman between the ages of 85 and 100.
Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported 168 new infections this week. That included 61 new cases in Asotin County and 54 in Nez Perce County.
The weekly total is the largest sum since late September.
Below are the region’s weekly COVID-19 totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 13 — 116 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 20 — 214 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending May 27 — 199 cases, 1 death.
Week ending June 3 — 240 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending June 10 — 175 cases, 0 deaths.
Two-week period ending June 24 — 453 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 1 — 221 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Six days ending July 7 — 202 cases, 1 death.
Eight days ending July 15 — 279 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending July 22 — 241 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 29 — 203 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending Aug. 5 — 195 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Aug. 12 — 196 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Aug. 19 — 183 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Aug. 26 — 204 cases, 4 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 2 — 158 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Sept. 9 — 188 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 16 — 183 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 23 — 210 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Sept. 30 — 189 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Oct. 7 — 120 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Oct. 14 — 91 cases, 1 death (Asotin County numbers not included).
Week ending Oct. 21 — 130 cases, 5 deaths (includes some late-reported Asotin County figures).
Week ending Oct. 28 — 57 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Nov. 4 — 90 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Nov. 11 — 122 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Nov. 18 — 101 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Nov. 25 — 86 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Dec. 2 — 168 cases, 2 deaths.
