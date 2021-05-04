One new COVID-19-related death was reported Monday in Whitman County, which now has a total of 48 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Whitman County also reported 31 new infections over the weekend for a 14-day count of 140 since April 18.
Garfield County reported no new cases and Asotin County had six new cases Monday for a 14-day count of 44.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 21 new cases since Friday, including two in Clearwater County, seven in Latah County and six apiece in Nez Perce and Idaho counties. No new cases were reported in Lewis County.
The Washington State Department of Corrections announced Monday that visitations in its prisons will be reopening Sunday. The department closed visitations in March 2020 but with the rising number of vaccinations, plans have been made to reopen in-person visitation.
Approved visitors may request visitation forms at: bit.ly/3gXYPQG.