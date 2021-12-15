COVID-19 death reported in Nez Perce County

A Nez Perce County woman in her 90s has died of COVID-19, according to figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
The woman’s death was the only one reported Tuesday in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. Health officials in the region reported a total of 39 new cases, with Asotin County having the most with 11.
Also on Tuesday, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston reported having 14 patients who have been admitted with COVID-19. That comes after the hospital had 13 such patients last week, which came after there were no more than six patients reported each week throughout November.
“We are continuing to regularly monitor and adjust staffing to manage the fluctuation in the number of COVID-19 patients being cared for at St. Joe’s,” hospital spokeswoman Sam Skinner said in an email to the Tribune. “Each day, we are making adjustments based on the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 and the level of care those patients need, while also continuing to provide for the ongoing, non-COVID-19 healthcare needs of patients in our community.”