A Nez Perce County man in his 80s died of COVID-19, according to figures posted Friday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
It was the first coronavirus death reported in the region in more than a week.
The man’s death is the 106th in Nez Perce County throughout the pandemic, and raised the north central Idaho toll to 234. Southeastern Washington has registered 139 coronavirus deaths.
Health officials in the region also reported 51 new cases Friday, including 17 in Whitman County.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston announced plans for its fourth vaccine booster clinic, scheduled for Dec. 11.
The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Asotin County Fire Station, located at 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston.
No appointment is necessary and walk-ins will be welcome. People 18 or older are now approved for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots.
To be eligible for Pfizer or Moderna booster shots, people must have completed their initial vaccine series on or before June 11. To be eligible for the Johnson & Johnson booster, they must have gotten their previous vaccine on or before Oct. 11.
All attendees must wear a mask before being allowed into the clinic. Social distancing 6 feet apart will remain in effect. People must bring their COVID-19 vaccine card, photo identification and insurance card to the clinic.
More details can be found at bit.ly/3Do3NxC.