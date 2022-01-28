The rate of new COVID-19 cases has declined slightly in some counties in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, but experts Thursday said the region is likely far from done with the latest surge driven by the omicron variant.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 192 new cases Thursday, while Asotin County added 46, Garfield County reported one and Whitman County added 296 since its last update Tuesday. According to Washington data, there was also one new death in Whitman County.
“It would seem odd for us to peak (in cases) prior to other parts of the country that started the process sooner than we did,” said Tara Macke, public information officer for Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Current positivity rates also do not account for positive at-home test results, Macke said. Health officials also have not had any word in regard to tracking the four at-home tests available per household through the postal service, or state resources as Washington offers.
The biggest health concern continues to be hospitals operating near, at or above capacity, said Chris Skidmore, director of Whitman County Public Health. Intensive care unit beds continue to be extremely limited, with only one to two ICU beds available on any given day last week at Whitman County’s 13 neighboring hospitals.
To prevent transmission of the virus, the public is encouraged to wear high-quality masks and get vaccinated and boosted, Skidmore said in a news release.
People 12 years and older are eligible for the Pfizer booster if it has been at least five months since completing their primary series of vaccinations. Moderna boosters are available for those 18 and older at least five months out from completing their primary vaccination, and J&J boosters are available for those 18 and older at least two months past their primary vaccination.
PCR tests are still the gold standard for detecting all variants of COVID-19, Skidmore said. Rapid antigen tests can also detect the omicron variant, but may take longer to detect a positive case, especially early after catching the virus.
On Thursday, Lewis-Clark State College announced it had received a grant for $137,700 from the state of Idaho through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure COVID-19 levels in local wastewater treatment plants. The testing will allow health care providers to have early warning and prepare for spikes in cases.
Roughly $90,000 of the grant will be used to purchase two robots that will isolate inactive viral particles in the water and measure how many are present. Those samples will then be frozen at minus-80 degrees, where their RNA will be extracted and studied by students under faculty supervision.
In addition to LCSC, the University of Idaho, Idaho State and Boise State University will all participate in the grant project.
This report is made possible by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun.