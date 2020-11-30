Idaho surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases Sunday.
The Gem State reported 824 new cases Sunday, pushing the state’s total to 100,484 cases.
The state reported seven more Idahoans died from the virus. Since the pandemic began, 920 Idahoans have died from COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Idaho reported 470 citizens were hospitalized with the disease, the highest total for a single day in Idaho since the pandemic began. That hospitalization data is the most recent available for the Gem State.
The previous high for hospitalizations was 463 on Nov. 19.
Idaho reported there were 92 citizens in an intensive care unit with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 16 fewer people in ICU compared to the record high of 108 last Monday. As of Sunday, Idaho reported having 109 ICU beds and 439 ventilators available.
A total of 3,978 Idahoans has been hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began. Those include: 82 children younger than age 18; 234 people age 18 to 29; 270 in their 30s; 480 in their 40s; 751 in their 50s; 972 in their 60s; 652 in their 80s; 164 in their 90s; and four who are 100 or older.
Of the 920 Idahoans who have died from COVID-19, none was younger than 18; two were between the ages of 18 and 29; six were in their 30s; 18 in their40s; 36 in their 50s; 116 in their 60s; 252 in their 70s; and 490 were 80 or older.
COVID-19 has killed 400 women and 520 men in Idaho. The death rate among women is 44.9 per 100,000; among men, it’s 58 per 100,000.
Washington reported 2,066 new cases and no new deaths Sunday. Washington has had 162,700 cases and 2,703 people have died from COVID-19 in the Evergreen State.
Washington reported that 49 percent of its COVID-19 cases have been women and 48 percent have been men. In 3 percent of the cases, the state does not have gender data. Cases by age in Washington include: 15 percent ages 0 to 19; 40 percent ages 20 to 39; 28 percent ages 40 to 59; 13 percent ages 60 to 79; and 4 percent 80 and older.
Hospitalizations by age: 2 percent ages 0 to 19; 14 percent ages 20 to 39; 28 percent ages 40 to 59; 39 percent ages 60 to 79; and 18 percent 80 and older.
Of the Evergreen State’s 2,703 COVID-19 deaths, none were ages 0 to 19; 1 percent were ages 20 to 39; 9 percent were ages 40 to59; 39 percent were ages 60 to 79; and 51 percent were 80 or older.
Montana reported it had 60,845 cases and 669 deaths through Saturday. There were 461 Montanans hospitalized on Saturday, and the state reported 15,615 active cases in the state. There have been 2,569 Montanans hospitalized.
Oregon reported 1,599 new cases Sunday and nine more deaths; the number Saturday were 1,669 new cases and 11 more deaths. All told, the state has had 74,120 cases and 905 have died. Of those infected, 6.2 percent have been hospitalized and 1.2 percent have died.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 143,333 new cases across the country on Sunday and 1,210 more deaths. The U.S. has recorded 13,142,997 cases of the virus and 265,166 deaths.
Americans 75 and older account for 6.9 percent of all infections or 670,403 cases, but have accounted for 114,851 deaths or 59.3 percent.
Deaths by age stand at 47 children ages 0 to 4 (0.1 percent); 101 children ages 5 to 17 (0.1 percent); 1,029 aged 18 to 29 (0.5 percent); 2,494 in their 30s, or (1.3 percent); 5,871 in their 40s (3 percent); 28,957 between the ages of 50 and 64 (14.9 percent); 40,376 between the ages of 65 and 74 (20.8 percent); 52,135 between the ages of 75-84 (26.9 percent) and 62,716 aged 85 or older (32.4 percent).
