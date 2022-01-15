North central Idaho and southeastern Washington saw one of its biggest spikes in COVID-19 numbers this week, and local health authorities say the omicron variant is likely to blame.
Cases were relatively low in the eight-county region during December, with 264 reported the week ending Dec. 10, 154 the week ending Dec. 17, 93 the week ending Dec. 24 and 240 the week ending Dec. 31.
But that was followed by 682 new cases last week and 1,475 new cases this week.
Though the new variant has yet to be DNA sequenced locally, the sudden spike of infection rates is consistent with omicron. Omicron is moving through the community much faster than any other variant so far, said Chris Skidmore, director of Whitman County Public Health.
On Thursday and Friday, Whitman County broke its single-day record for COVID-19 cases, with 92 reported Thursday and 107 on Friday.
A potential silver lining is the hope that despite the increased transmission rates, it may lack some of the longevity and serious health impacts of other variants.
“We hope that these trends will continue to follow the omicron pattern, and the decrease in the cases after the spike will be as precipitous as the onset,” said Tara Macke, public information officer for the Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Though cases have increased, deaths are still low with just one death, in Nez Perce County, reported this past week.
In the North Central District, some hospital representatives have reported that while their number of critically ill patients hasn’t spiked, the new variant has affected staffing as more health care providers are infected, Macke said.
Though hospitalizations are low, Skidmore said, Whitman County has seen a reduction in the ability to divert patients.
“If the trends continue, we could see regional or statewide crisis standards of care being implemented,” Skidmore said. “Being able to fluidly discharge stabilized COVID patients and the staffing of ICU beds are the two biggest challenges facing our healthcare system in the state today.”
Vaccinations are effective, and the best protection people can get, Skidmore said. Whitman County Public Health is also recommending residents consider using a KN95 mask if they want a higher level of protection.
In Whitman County’s Pullman and Colfax offices, free take-home COVID-19 tests are available while supplies last.
People with any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should stay home and seek treatment or testing, Macke said.
Other COVID-19 news:
The Idaho Department of Correction announced Friday prison facilities in the South Boise Correctional Complex and eastern Idaho are temporarily limiting movement within the facilities to prevent COVID-19 spread. The North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood and Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino, as well as the department’s community reentry centers, will continue under normal COVID-19 response plans as staffing dictates.
Starting Sunday, citizens will be able to order four COVID-19 rapid tests per residential address by mail at COVIDTests.gov.
This report is made possible by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.