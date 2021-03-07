Brides and grooms hoping to trade infection for affection flooded the Crystal and Twigs Bridal Affair Saturday at the Lewis-Clark Hotel in Lewiston, with dozens of couples sizing up the services they might need when the big day finally arrives.
“Time to get ’er done,” 23-year-old Dalton Williams of Lewiston said of planning for his Aug. 1 wedding to Krystal Bridges, also 23.
Bridges said she and Williams have been together for eight years, and engaged for three. They initially set the Aug. 1 date for last year, but they simply weren’t ready. Plus, the coronavirus pandemic made them pause and consider the safety implications of their gathering.
“We are going to keep it small,” Bridges said. “But we wanted to keep it small anyway.”
Over the past year, COVID-19 has caused countless couples to change course, reconfiguring their nuptials, postponing them to a less hazardous time, or both. But with vaccination rates rising and cases declining, the small business owners who make their living in the wedding industry were solidly optimistic about their prospects in the coming season.
Fashion designer Valerie Mesenbrink of Pullman said the pandemic had a massive negative impact on her business, All About You Suit and Tux.
“Pullman’s activity level went from 100 percent to 20 percent,” Mesenbrink said, noting that she provided clothing for about a tenth of the weddings she normally does in a year. Plus, there were no other events like proms and other school dances to help boost her business.
But the mood this year has completely changed, with her customers again looking forward to safely getting together and celebrating with their friends and relatives. And it couldn’t have come at a better time since it took assistance from the federal CARES Act to keep her business afloat.
Mesenbring said she has noted a trend toward smaller gatherings like the one Bridges and Williams are planning. And that’s fine with her since she’s only dressing brides, grooms and their attendants anyway.
“This year, they’re small and intimate,” Mesenbrink said. “People have reconnected to what’s really important about a wedding, and it’s not the hundreds of people you might have as guests.”
She thought society is probably still a year away from fully re-embracing big weddings. She also noted that many couples have simply relocated their weddings from Washington to Idaho, with its more lax COVID-19 restrictions.
Wedding photographer Shane Courtney said he’s seen the same phenomenon, even with some larger weddings. In fact, he said it probably saved his business last year.
“I was pretty nervous,” he said. “But it turned out OK. I only lost a couple.”
From his perspective, wedding organizers have done a good job of taking pandemic precautions, from holding a lot of outdoor events, setting up venues to allow for physical distancing and requiring masks.
DJ Brandon Schreiner of Moonbeam Music was at the booth next to Courtney. He said that while the pandemic took away about half of his business over the last year, many of his events were merely postponed to this year. That gave him hope that he will be able to make up for lost ground.
“This summer feels really good,” he said, noting that he’s already booked 14 events. “A few (events) are pushed back from last year, so 2021 will kind of be a double year for a lot of people. I’ll be OK.”
In addition to the designers, photographers and DJs, the bridal fair showcased the caterers, limousine providers, event venues, and other services that help make a wedding day as opulent as one can afford. Event organizer and Crystal and Twigs owner Shari Lyons took over the event this year from the previous organizer and moved it to the Lewis-Clark Hotel, where she has her shop and manages all the events.
So for her, the bridal fair wasn’t just a way to connect her business and others with new customers, but a reminder of a historic Lewiston ballroom that may have fallen off their radar.
“This is a great way to get the community to know about the event center,” Lyons said.
