The location of the Lewiston Police Department remains as one of the major complications to Nez Perce County’s plan to build a new courthouse on Main Street, but county officials heard Thursday they can move forward with the project while the city figures out what it would take to move the station.
Mark Heazle, with Lombard Conrad Architects of Boise, told county elected officials that one possible design could be built without using the police department site by taking over the 12th Street right of way to the west of the existing courthouse. The city and neighboring property owners have already expressed support for that approach, Heazle said.
City Manager Alan Nygaard sent a letter to the county in July asking for three to four months for the city to hire an architect to look at the needs and costs for a new police headquarters, but never got an official response. After the county’s discussion Thursday, however, Prosecutor Justin Coleman said he would formally ask the city to undertake the assessment.
County Commissioner Douglas Zenner said getting the ball rolling again is important considering expectations that construction costs and interest rates will continue to creep up over the coming years.
“We need to know ASAP what the city is going to do with the police station,” Zenner said. “We can’t afford to wait, folks.”
The county put several nonbinding courthouse project questions to voters on the November election ballot and got a mix of responses. Most expressed support for maintaining the courthouse’s historic location in downtown Lewiston, a view shared by the city, the legal community and downtown businesses that profit from traffic around the facility.
But voters also expressed support for remodeling the existing building over starting from scratch. That approach has always been a nonstarter for county officials because of the complications and higher costs associated with remodeling a dilapidated building. Heazle reiterated those challenges at Thursday’s meeting.
According to the architectural study, a renovation with an addition would cost approximately $46.5 million, not including costs for relocation and upgraded security. The security concern of moving inmates through the public spaces of the existing courthouse is one of the main reasons county officials want to replace the courthouse.
A new building that utilizes the 12th Street right of way would cost about $44 million, a price tag that includes issues like security and disabled access, Heazle said. The cheapest option, at $34.9 million, would be to build new on a different site. But that approach hasn’t gotten as much attention because of the resistance to moving out of the traditional downtown location.
If the city can commit to moving the police department in five years, Heazle said the county could have the new courthouse in place and then purchase the land from the city and demolish the building. That site could then be used for additional parking or a 16,000-square-foot outbuilding that is part of preliminary designs, he said.
Nygaard said Thursday the city won’t know if five years is a reasonable time frame until it conducts the assessment to get a handle on factors like space needs, parking and overall cost of a new facility. But he said he was glad to hear that the county was moving forward again, and the city will step up to do what it can to help.
