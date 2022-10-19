Nez Perce County commissioners and the contractor that will build a new courthouse in downtown Lewiston are gearing up for a complicated multiphase dance.
Over the next few years, they will oversee the construction of a new courthouse and a separate vehicle license building on the site where the current courthouse sits. The work will be done in phases and space will be tight.
At their weekly meeting Tuesday, commissioners agreed to give Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group and its subcontractors all but about 40 of the existing parking spots at the courthouse that sits along Main Street between 12th and 13 streets. The remaining parking spots will be reserved for the public, including people involved in court proceedings, those licensing vehicles and those interacting with various county departments such as the auditor’s and assessor’s offices. Courthouse employees will be asked to park elsewhere.
“People are going to have to park off-site if the public is going to utilize the prime spots,” said commissioner Doug Havens.
The county is looking at the possibility of leasing nearby vacant lots and unused parking areas for employees during construction that is slated to last about two years. Jeremy Keeble, of Kenaston-Leone & Keeble, said construction crews could occupy a smaller footprint during the work but that would likely extend the project by up to a year.
Traffic at the courthouse varies. Parking can be at a premium during jury trials and at the beginning and end of each month, when people rush to renew vehicle licensing. Commissioners said it may be necessary to set up specific days for some services, such as VIN (vehicle identification number) inspections.
Lack of space is the downside of building the new courthouse on the same site rather than starting from scratch with vacant land. Starting new was something the county considered, but commissioners ultimately opted to keep the downtown Lewiston location near other government offices such as Lewiston City Hall, the Lewiston Police Department and the offices of many law firms.
The new courthouse will sit roughly where the prosecutor’s office is now located and the vehicle licensing building will sit on the west side of 12th Street. Most of the parking will be used by builders to stage equipment and materials. Keeble said once the new courthouse takes shape, more parking spots will become available.
“Once you get the structure up, you get a little more room because you can start putting stuff inside.”
When the new building is finished, the old courthouse will be demolished and turned into parking space. Architect Mark Hazel, with the Boise firm Lombard Conrad, said an initial rough estimate indicates the building will cost about $50.6 million. He said that price may fall some as decisions are made about what is included in the building or how it is configured.
“As we continue this document development, our goal is for you guys to stay very involved in review of the systems and materials and make sure if the budget is going in a direction, it’s going in the right direction.”
Neither the contractor nor commissioners were able to say when the project will break ground, but they hope to start late this year or early next year.