Court sides with governor over early prison releases

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Gov. Kate Brown was within her authority to grant clemency during the coronavirus pandemic to nearly 1,000 people convicted of crimes.

Two district attorneys, Linn County’s Doug Marteeny and Lane County’s Patricia Perlow, along with family members of crime victims, sued the governor and other state officials earlier this year to stop the clemency actions.

