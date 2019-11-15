PORTLAND, Ore. — Both parts of Gov. Kate Brown’s ban on flavored vape products are now on hold, with the Court of Appeals putting a stay on flavored cannabis vape products.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the Court of Appeals action Thursday came in response to a suit by the Oakland-based company Herban Industries against the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
A ban on flavored nicotine products has been on hold for almost a month.
Brown moved to ban all flavored vape products through executive order in October.