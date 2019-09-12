ASOTIN — Work on a small project near Ten Mile Bridge came to a halt shortly after it began Wednesday when a stop-work order was issued against Asotin County.
Richard and Shannon Eggleston, who reside on Snake River Road near the bridge, filed a motion for a temporary injunction against the county and its Public Works Department, which was signed by Superior Court Commissioner Jane Richards. The Egglestons are represented by Clarkston attorney Todd Richardson.
Asotin County was in the process of making stormwater improvements to Ten Mile Bridge to address runoff issues, according to documents filed by the county’s attorney, Jerry Moberg, of Ephrata. The project was expected to take about three days.
Richardson said the injunction would only affect the work on or adjacent to the Eggleston property and is intended to protect them from immediate trespass and further damages.
“They came to Rich with three days’ notice of their intent to make changes to his property that would materially affect him and his property rights,” Richardson said Wednesday.
“Rich asked for time to respond because I was out of town, and then when we tried to respond within the time frame they set, their attorney was not available to talk to me, so we had no other option. This is not about trying to pick a fight with Asotin County. It’s about giving us an opportunity to work with them.”
Moberg didn’t immediately return calls for comment on the case.
In court documents, Moberg said the work is part of a “good faith attempt” to prevent stormwater from flowing onto the Eggleston’s land. The improvements are all contained within public right of way and will not cause any damage to their property, he said.
The temporary injunction expires Sept. 24, and a court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on the same day.
Last year, the Egglestons were awarded $1.65 million after a Walla Walla jury heard the details of a long-running dispute with Asotin County and its Public Works Department over the Ten Mile Bridge construction project near their home and former business.
Richardson successfully argued for damages, saying Asotin County agreed to keep access to the driveway of the Egglestons’ boat rental business open, put in a new water line, and retain the new slopes coming onto their land from the project. Stormwater running onto the property was an issue.
At trial, the Egglestons were awarded $800,000 for breach of contract, $600,000 for inverse condemnation and $250,000 for water trespass.
Asotin County then filed a motion for a new trial and questioned whether the jury verdict was excessive. Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge John W. Lohrmann reviewed the case and determined a new trial would be allowed, unless the Egglestons would settled for a $1 million payout.
Richardson has filed an appeal asking the Division III Court of Appeals in Spokane to rule on whether the reduction in the jury’s verdict is appropriate. No decision has been made.
