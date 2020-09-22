SEATTLE — Jake and Jamie Hyland, a couple burned while escaping the Cold Springs Fire, are in serious, but stable condition at Harborview Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesperson.
The Hylands, who lost their 1-year-old son, Uri, in the fire, have been at Harborview Medical Center since Sept. 9. They were found along the Columbia River by state Department of Natural Resources employees, after abandoning their truck and fleeing the fire.
Friends and family members have been updating the public on the couple’s status via a GoFundMe campaign created for them.
The GoFundMe has raised $318,372 as of Monday evening and has a goal of $400,000. About 4,500 people have donated, according to the website.
Jamie had a 12-hour surgery this weekend where surgeons worked on her arms, elbows and hands, according to the GoFundMe page. She has been fighting multiple infections.
Jamie suffered burns over 40 percent to 50percent of her body affected and Jake had burns over 25 percent of his body, according to the page.
Jamie has also undergone a back graph and had three pins put into the fingers of her left hand, according to the page. Her chest was severely burned.
Jake had three pins put into his right hand to stabilize the fingers he used to protect himself from embers and fire, according to the page. He also has casts around his hands.
Jamie’s birthday was last week and the nurses took her to Jake’s room, where he sang her happy birthday, according to the page. One of the nurse’s made Jamie a pureed strawberry shortcake.