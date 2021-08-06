Couple ‘feel humble’ about honor

In preparation for Pierce’s 1860 Days celebration, Nancy and Lonnie Cowger are building a parade float that will let them see the crowd from a different perspective.
Nancy and Lonnie, both 72 years old, were chosen to be the grand marshals — a job which does not include a badge, much to Lonnie’s dismay — for the celebration because of their longevity in the Clearwater County logging town and their contribution to the community.
“It really makes you feel humble. There’s a lot of deserving people,” Lonnie said. “It’s an honor, I never thought I would be grand marshal.”
Nancy and Lonnie met in seventh grade and began dating in their senior year of high school.
“He was the footballer and I was the cheerleader,” Nancy said.
A couple of months later in 1967, Nancy and Lonnie graduated and got married. Pierce has always been home to them, but they lived in Lewiston for 29 years from 1979 to 2008 because there was not enough work in Pierce.
“(Lewiston has) too many people, it’s too hot, too busy,” Lonnie said. “You can’t go anyplace down there or do anything without it costing money.”
Nancy and Lonnie made frequent trips to Pierce during that time, especially during camping season, which is their favorite pastime.
Growing up, Nancy and Lonnie knew everybody in town and everybody knew them. Nancy said they couldn’t do something bad without getting scolded by half the town. They knew they would eventually return to Pierce, and although it has changed, they haven’t left since.
Nancy and Lonnie will be on the first float of the parade, right after the honor guard, and they will be followed by 10 to 15 other floats.
Not only will Nancy and Lonnie be on the float, but their children and some of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren will also be accompanying them. Nancy said she is especially excited about being able to see her family because a lot of them live in Lewiston.
The celebration begins today with a Berry/Cherry Bake-Off where Nancy and Lonnie will crown the winner as part of the couple’s responsibility as grand marshals. On Saturday, Main Street will be entirely closed off; along with the parade, there will be an auction, community meals, street dances, and various competitions like the cornhole tournament and firewood derby.
Kelly Cowger, president of 1860 Days celebration and Nancy and Lonnie’s son, said he created the firewood derby and this year is the third time it will be staged. During the derby, three-member teams will have to cut a log from a pine tree, split it into pieces and stack it all in the quickest time possible. The members of the winning team will be awarded a power saw.
“It’s the closest we’re going to get to old-time logging,” Kelly said. “It’s the biggest spectator event aside from the parade.”
Kelly said he wanted to continue making the celebration family-friendly by including games like bucket brigade and pingpong drop. There will be vendors spread around Main Street selling food and other products. There will also be a softball tournament that begins Saturday morning and ends Sunday. The celebration ends Sunday with a triathlon.
About five members of the celebration’s committee and 15 to 20 volunteers have been helping Kelly to make the parade memorable after taking last year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly said he expects this year’s attendance to be larger than usual, possibly hitting 1,500 to 2,000 total people.
The celebration is a large revenue source because the town’s normal population is a bit more than 550 people. There are no available rooms or RV spaces left in the majority of town. Lonnie said he expects to see some extra RVs parked in people’s front yards.
He said this year is also a special reunion for people who went to school in Pierce, which allots for some of the expected increase in attendees. He and Nancy said they are excited to see their friends, so much so that their float is dedicated to a phrase they heard years ago: It takes a long time to make old friends.
1860 Days celebration
Today
Berry/Cherry Bake-Off, 3:30 p.m.
All-class reunion, 4 p.m.
Live music, 6 p.m.
Movie at ballfield, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Breakfast at Pierce Community Center, 7:30 a.m.
Parade, Main Street, noon
Firewood derby, 1 p.m.
Timberline all-class reunion, 1 p.m.
Pingpong ball drop, 2:45 p.m.
Street Dance, Main Street, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Triathlon, 7 a.m.