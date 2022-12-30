VANCOUVER, Wash. — Every day, weather permitting, George and Pam Fich go on a brisk walk at the Vancouver waterfront or along the trail behind their house. One afternoon in mid-December, the couple walked along the waterfront as George, 70, proudly wore the crown and sash he was awarded in the spring for being named “Weight Loss King of Washington.”
“I’m very proud to say that my husband is the king of Washington,” Pam Fich said.
The Fichs have been married for 46 years and are part of the Cascade Inn TOPS club in Vancouver. TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a national organization that provides support groups for people wanting to lose weight.
Pam Fich first joined TOPS 28 years ago, looking for a new way to approach weight loss. A few years later, in 1996, George joined his wife in her TOPS group.
Together, the couple have approached their weight-loss journey not only through the TOPS support group, but through a weekly routine. Four times a week, they do water aerobics together. Every day, they either go on a walk or follow a home workout video, according to Pam Fich.
“I’ve helped him get there,” she said, referring to how he was crowned weight-loss king in May. “We are in this together.”
In May, a TOPS advocate came to George and Pam’s support group and declared George the weight-loss king of Washington.
“I was just shocked. I was absolutely shocked,” he said. “My wife, she stuck her head in my chest and start crying.”
George is diabetic and initially began his weight-loss journey on doctor’s orders, he said. When he began, he weighed 249 pounds; he was down 70 pounds when he was crowned weight-loss king. George became king after losing more weight than any other man in a Washington TOPS group in 2021, according to his TOPS group leader, Neva Halle.
George and Pam are each deeply involved in their TOPS group, which currently has around seven members, according to Halle. George is the secretary, and Pam is the co-leader with Halle.
Every Wednesday, support group members get together to talk about their week and participate in a weigh-in. The main point of the group is to hold each other accountable in a nonjudgmental way, according to Halle.
“The group works to encourage members to work on their own journey toward losing weight,” Halle said.
George and Pam continue to encourage each other and work together to support their goals.