The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office is cutting ties with Sheriff Joe Rodriguez, saying it will no longer provide him with legal advice on certain matters.
In an Oct. 1 letter to Rodriguez, County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said his office “withdraws from and terminates (legal) representation of you in your capacity as sheriff.”
The letter says prosecutors will continue to meet their constitutional and statutory duty to prosecute criminal cases brought forward by sheriff deputies. They will also provide legal counsel related to various activities and operations of the sheriff’s office, including warrants and evidence, concealed weapons permits, drivers licensing, dispatch and jail administration and medical services.
However, the letter says the prosecutor’s office will not provide “any legal advice or direction (to the sheriff’s office) on any matters of personnel or general management.”
For example, that would include any disciplinary actions initiated by the sheriff against his employees.
Coleman’s letter cites a number of reasons for the move. In particular, it alleges that some of Rodriguez’s management and personnel decisions “create a direct conflict of interest between the sheriff and the Board of County Commissioners, which further threatens county interests at large.”
The letter refers to the Idaho Rules of Professional Conduct, which prohibits attorneys from representing two different clients when they have a conflict of interest.
Although the prosecutor’s office can provide legal advice to other county departments, the Board of County Commissioners is its primary client.
Coleman and Rodriguez both declined to comment when reached by phone Saturday afternoon. However, other county officials confirmed the legitimacy of the Oct. 1 letter.
The move comes a month before the Nov. 3 general election. Rodriguez, a Republican, is seeking a third term in office. He’s being challenged by former chief deputy Bryce Scrimsher, who is running as an independent.
Rodriguez fired Scrimsher in 2018. Scrimsher says he was dismissed in retaliation for helping another employee file a sexual harassment claim against the sheriff. The county’s insurer settled the claim for $68,500 earlier this year.
Besides the conflict of interest issue, Coleman’s letter alleges that Rodriguez “openly mocks and disregards” advice and counsel provided by the county’s insurers and risk managers, and that he “regularly expresses displeasure” and voices disagreement with legal advice provided by the prosecutor’s office.
“The sheriff continues behaviors that create substantial risk of liability to the county,” the letter continues. He also “directs personal attacks, expressed in writing, against other county elected officials, as well as individuals and other county employees.”
The letter indicates that the county commissioners will determine what steps to take next, including “whether legal counsel will (be) provided by the county going forward.”
