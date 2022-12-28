GRANGEVILLE — After weeks of testimony and debate over potential encroachment on private land, the Idaho County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to validate the recreational Milner Trail its entire length from Mount Idaho to the Salmon River.

The decision allows snowmobilers and other recreationists to use the historic trail that crosses both public and private lands. The commissioners noted, however, that they are in discussions with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest about creating a “work-around” that would bypass certain private property where landowners have complained that recreationists have abused access to their property. Earlier, one of the landowners, Alan Lamm, put up a gate across his property, which prompted some of the recreationists to petition the commissioners to validate the trail that has been in use since 1862.

Tags

Recommended for you