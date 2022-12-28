GRANGEVILLE — After weeks of testimony and debate over potential encroachment on private land, the Idaho County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to validate the recreational Milner Trail its entire length from Mount Idaho to the Salmon River.
The decision allows snowmobilers and other recreationists to use the historic trail that crosses both public and private lands. The commissioners noted, however, that they are in discussions with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest about creating a “work-around” that would bypass certain private property where landowners have complained that recreationists have abused access to their property. Earlier, one of the landowners, Alan Lamm, put up a gate across his property, which prompted some of the recreationists to petition the commissioners to validate the trail that has been in use since 1862.
Following an initial public meeting in November, Lamm agreed to take down the gate across his property as long as the county continues to seek a bypass on Forest Service land.
The Milner Trail stretches from Mount Idaho to Florence and the Salmon River. It was constructed in 1862 and snakes along ridges dividing the South Fork of the Clearwater River and the Salmon River basins. It has been in use since its completion and is a popular trail for all-terrain vehicle riders and is part of the groomed snowmobile trail system that begins at Fish Creek Meadows, 7 miles south of Grangeville.
Although trail users maintained that the historic Milner Trail has been in the public domain all along, it was pointed out by some of the landowners that the current trail has been modified a number of times in the past and is not strictly the original route.
In making a motion Tuesday to validate the trail, Commission Chairperson Skip Brandt said he recognizes that other landowners could petition the commission in the future for additional bypasses. Brandt said, however, that he did not postpone the decision for future commissioners to deal with.
“I’m a firm supporter of settling this … and those property owners not entangled in the current use of the trail can petition us to abandon their portions if they want to,” Brandt said.