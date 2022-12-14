Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
A body scanner is being acquired for the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center to discourage inmates from sneaking drugs into the facility.
The $150,000 scanner similar to those used in airports will be installed in the booking area of the detention center sometime in the next six months.
All inmates are searched when they enter the facility, but the scanner would enable searches that were more thorough and less invasive under procedures set by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, said Nez Perce County Commission Chairman Doug Zenner.
He spoke at a joint meeting Tuesday of the commission and the Lewiston City Council.
“The fentanyl is really bad in our community,” Zenner said. “It’s a scourge that we need to eliminate. … It’s worse when it’s in the jail because then if there’s a fatality, then the county taxpayers, all of us, have to pay for that.”
The equipment will be able to detect contraband that is presently discovered only during body cavity searches, which are done at the hospital and require search warrants, he said.
“We’re hopeful that it’s going to be a good addition to keeping the jail secure,” said Commissioner Doug Havens.
Fentanyl is a concern to law enforcement because of its prevalence and potency. The Lewiston Police Department has had 60 separate possession cases of the drug between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, as well as 11 cases where individuals were charged with intent to deliver because of additional evidence or large quantities of drugs.
A synthetic opioid that’s easy to manufacture, it’s considered by experts to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and can cause fatal overdoses in small quantities.
Providing the scanner is intended to prevent problems more serious than those that have already happened at the jail, Zenner said.
In one, fentanyl was allegedly discovered during a medical exam of a female inmate after she was taken to the hospital following a suspected non-fatal fentanyl overdose.
In another, jail deputies apparently found a round pink pill in the toilet of a jail cell where two female inmates had been spotted by another inmate who told jail deputies they were trying to “snort some stuff,” according to court documents.