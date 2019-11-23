WENATCHEE — The Chelan County jail is looking at almost $1 million for a new camera system.
The Chelan County Regional Justice Center staff presented their findings to the Chelan County Commission on what a camera system would cost, jail Director Bill Larson said. The jail has cameras in its temporary holding cells and in the hallways, but not the cells of the jail. The jail worked with a company called Convergint Technologies to analyze what it would cost to add cameras. The company said it would cost about $940,000.
The reason for the high price tag is that the old camera system is so out of date it needs to be replaced entirely, Larson said. The commissioners could make a decision in mid-December on whether to pay for the new system.
“You know if you’ve got a car that you never maintained and never done any maintenance on it,” he said. “It will get to the point where it is cheaper to buy a brand new car than try and fix this one that has never been maintained.”
The county set aside about $1 million for a camera system last year in its capital improvements budget, County Administrator Cathy Mulhall said. The funding would come from the county’s real estate excise tax, which is a 0.25 percent tax on retail sales.
County commissioners seemed receptive to the request, Larson said. They have been aware of the condition of the jail and need for updates.
He encouraged them to not try and cut corners, he said. In the past, people within the county have not listened to the requests made by jail staff and it has led to the building’s current condition, Larson said.
“Even within the county, the other supporting entities and departments, maybe their hearts were in the right place have said, ‘Well, this is what you need and this is what we’re going to give you,’ ” Larson said.
The county also faces liability if it doesn’t upgrade its camera system, he said. The jail had almost 100 assaults in 2017 and there is rampant drug use, making of jailhouse wine and damage to the building. Staff has also intervened in some suicide attempts, he said.
In Snohomish County, an inmate died and the family sued, receiving about $1 million, Larson said.
“The only cameras we have in housing units are in the five holding cells,” he said. “The rest of the inmate population, 200-plus inmates, there is no way to continuously monitor their activity. So there are regular assaults, regular drug activity.”
One of the things being considered with the new camera system is it needs to be movable to a new building if a jail gets built, Larson said. Commissioners are looking down the road at possibly building a new jail.
Larson has extended his contract with Chelan County to May, he said. He wants to see some of the changes he’s proposed implemented before he leaves.