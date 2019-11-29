KENNEWICK — Starting Saturday, the sheriff will be responsible for providing security in the Benton County Justice Center.
That is unless Sheriff Jerry Hatcher decides to keep giving limited law enforcement authority to the 85 corrections officers in the Benton County Jail.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Jerome Delvin released a letter sent to Hatcher. Its message is simple — enforcing the law in the justice center is the sheriff’s job.
And, while the jail staff will help with those duties, they can’t unless the sheriff gives them the authority, the letter said.
Hatcher revoked his commissions for those officers soon after the county commissioners voted 2-1 a month ago to take control of the jail.
The move prevented the jail officers from serving warrants, acting as security in courtrooms and responding to police calls in the jail.
After judges and other courthouse staff expressed concerns, Hatcher agreed to restore the commissions for one month, ending Saturday.
That was supposed to give the sheriff and the county time to work out a longer-range plan.
But Tuesday, the two sides seemed no closer to reaching a deal, other than to agreeing that Hatcher and his deputies are responsible for responding to justice center security issues.
Still, Hatcher continues to be concerned about how abruptly the county took over jail operations without considering the potential problems, like the law enforcement duties.
Hatcher told the Herald on Tuesday he hasn’t heard anything from the commissioners other than one meeting with Commissioner Jim Beaver.
The sheriff did not say what he plans to do on the security issue after the Saturday deadline.
Hatcher said he is still hoping for a memorandum of understanding between his office and the commissioners.
Right now, he argues he has no control over the hiring, training, background checks and the policies and procedures in the jail.
“They have all of the control and I have all of the accountability,” Hatcher told the Herald. “It’s frustrating that people expect us to be able to work through these issues, but he’s not here.”
He was referring to the fact that the county commission canceled its regular meeting Tuesday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Delvin’s letter rejects the need for a memorandum of understanding, saying the county commissioners aren’t responsible for law enforcement.
He pointed out that the sheriffs in Yakima and Spokane counties have given jail officials similar limited law enforcement abilities, even though the jails are run by a separate county department.
Hatcher’s concerns are unwarranted, Delvin said in the letter. The corrections department will use the same hiring, background and personnel practices they used when the jail was under Hatcher’s control, he said.
“It is important to note that you are currently granting limited commissions to courtroom bailiffs, who are under the exclusive control of the court, and who are hired and vetted by the Benton-Franklin Counties Superior Court judges and not by your office,” Delvin pointed out.
While Hatcher balked at Delvin telling him his job responsibilities, he agreed handling law enforcement in the courthouse is his responsibility under the law.
But he claimed the public will be the ones to suffer if deputies have to be pulled off the road to respond to issues in the jail and justice center.