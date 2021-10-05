ASOTIN — Asotin County residents can once again light their backyard fire pits.
The Asotin County commissioners lifted an emergency burn ban Monday, which will allow recreational fires and agricultural burning to resume.
However, controlled open burning of yard debris in unincorporated areas of the county doesn’t begin until Oct. 15, said Fire Marshal Karst Riggers.
“Even though conditions are no longer extreme, everyone should always use caution when burning,” Riggers said.
The burn ban was put in place earlier than usual last summer because of the extreme heat and drought conditions. A statewide emergency ban was lifted Thursday.
During committee reports, Commissioner Chris Seubert said the county’s cost to use Whitcom Regional Dispatch services will be going up. The Nez Perce Tribe will no longer be using Whitcom for emergency calls, which means the shared cost for other agencies will increase, he said. The county’s new contract has not been finalized, but the price hike could be in the $60,000 to $100,000 range.
Seubert said the legislative steering committee recently discussed several hot-button climate change issues, such as a push to ban natural gas. The measure died in the Legislature last spring, but county officials are concerned it could reappear, he said.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman, who serves on a homeless task force, said vouchers for hotels are being provided to some homeless people through a government program. Both Motel 6 and the Holiday Inn at Clarkston have been used during the pandemic.
A two-year, $300,000 grant through the Department of Ecology was renewed for recycling moderate-risk waste, such as paint and antifreeze, at the Asotin County Regional Landfill. The program is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and the first and third Saturdays of each month, Manager Steve Becker said. More information about the type of items that are accepted is available on the landfill’s website.
During public comments, Charlotte Tuttle, of Asotin, said having 15 people on the fair board is unproductive. Reducing the number to seven would allow decisions to be made in a more efficient and timely manner, Tuttle said.
She also spoke in favor of Asotin’s noon whistle, saying the siren is part of the “flavor of the city.” Tuttle said she’s offered her pasture on Fourth Street as a potential site for the siren when a new fire hall is built on Second Street and the nostalgic item has to be relocated.
