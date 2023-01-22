Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s edition.
COLFAX — As the biggest city in Whitman County, many people expect Pullman to have the highest amount of suicides that occur, but there are statistically more in the countryside than in Pullman, stated County Coroner Annie Pillers.
“That’s been pretty consistent,” Pillers said, noting that of people who have committed suicide, 83% have been men, 17% have been women.
Pillers said this is consistent with data collected by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) at a larger scale.
“Many more men die from suicide,” she said.
Pillers added that the age range, in the last four to five years has been at the highest age bracket, 45 to 64, and the next highest age range in the last four years is 65 and older. The third-highest range, in less deaths, at the ages of 25-44.
Many of these fall within other issues, as well, including drug deaths. Pillers stated that there have been 34 drug deaths in the last eight years, starting in 2015.
“The highest years for drug deaths were ’20 and ’22 for fentanyl,” Pillers said, clarifying that it varies.
Most of the deaths in Whitman County due to drugs in the last three to four years are usually due to multiple drugs, starting in 2019 forward.
Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said that, in a county as small as Whitman County, there are periods where the amount of suicide-related deaths goes up and down in quantity.
“It’s a tragic and difficult thing for families and our communities,” Myers said, noting that suicide rate goes up in the winter time.
The Sheriff’s Office wants to reach out and help people as much as they can.
“We want to make people know they can reach out.” Myers said, adding that anyone can contact 911 or law enforcement if they don’t have anyone else to go to.
“We can point them to the resources they need to get them through a rough spell,” he added.
Myers also added that in regards to drug deaths, people who are struggling from mental health often turn to drugs.
Whitman County is not taking these issues lightly, and there are many resources for those who struggle with substance abuse and mental health, said Pillars, who is part of the Whitman County Suicide Prevention Task Force, which was started a couple years ago.
Pillars explained that the task force is a large group of concerned citizens in the community across the county, including farmers, medical professionals, EMS, fire and professionals in behavioral health.
“There’s about 45 people in the task force,” Pillers said, noting that they seek to bring awareness to suicide risk and what to do to support those in crisis.
It could be anyone that is struggling with a crisis from veterans, farmers to a neighbor.
“The more that we talk about this the more we know we can make a difference in someone’s life,” Pillers said.
McCall to host July 4 fireworks show
The City of McCall will be responsible for putting on a July 4 fireworks display in McCall this summer, the McCall City Council decided last week.
Council members directed city staff to begin organizing the show after the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce told the city in November that it would no longer sponsor the show.
“We have been talking about this internally for several years,” Chamber director Julie Whitescarver said of the decision to not sponsor the July 4 fireworks.
The decision stems from a 2016 move by the city to ban alcohol in city parks during the July 4 celebration and establish the Lakeside Liberty Fest in Legacy Park.
“The board felt it made sense that this last piece of the event was put under the Lakeside Liberty Fest for continuity, rather than be hosted by an entity outside of the city,” Whitescarver said.
The chamber has sponsored July 4 fireworks for the last decade or more, but often with funding support from the city’s tourism local-option tax. Last summer, the city awarded the chamber a $10,000 LOT grant to help fund the 2023 fireworks show.
The chamber applied for the grant last spring because no decision had been made on sponsoring the fireworks show beyond 2022.
“We wanted to make sure that whatever happened, we knew what the funding scenario would look like,” Whitescarver said.
That money now must be reallocated to the McCall Parks and Recreation Department, which will be in charge of hiring a pyrotechnics company and managing parking, lodging and other logistics for the show.
The future of the July 4 fireworks show remains uncertain beyond 2023. Council members are expected to consider alternative options, like a laser show or a drone show, later this year.
“We’ve been concerned about the environmental effects on water quality of shooting fireworks into the lake,” McCall Mayor Bob Giles said.
However, the city did not have enough time to make the change for this year’s celebration, McCall Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Wolf said.
“If we’re going to do a show at all this year, it’ll need to be a fireworks show,” Wolf said.
The total cost of the fireworks show is about $16,500, according to the chamber’s application for 2023 LOT funding.
