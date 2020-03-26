County clerks not sure of plan for 2020 primary election

County clerks in Idaho are hoping to have word by Friday from Gov. Brad Little about whether the May 19 primary election will be modified, converted to absentee-only balloting or postponed to a later date.
The clerks statewide met through teleconferencing methods Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The clerks’ meeting was specific about the election,” said Nez Perce County County Auditor/Recorder Patty O. Weeks. “We have, statutorily, a May 19 primary election, which is a federal election.”
The clerks were “just talking through various concerns and problems that the counties are faced with and being able to conduct the May election.”
Some of the concerns involved whether to consolidate polling places as a way to cut down on poll workers. That would congregate some people into crowded polling locations and may not be an ideal solution. Nez Perce County has 31 precincts and 14 regular polling places.
After Little’s stay-at-home order Wednesday, the question shifted to whether to hold the May 19 election as scheduled. Weeks said it’s a matter that must be decided soon, because if the election is held May 19, military ballots must be mailed out by April 3.
“The state is working on doing a push for people to request absentee ballots,” Weeks said. “After the governor’s order, I’m not sure how we can hold an election. Our plan was to eliminate the number of poll workers that we needed and consolidate into a large space. ... I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman said the clerks were told they would have a firm answer to the question by Friday.
“The other thing at play is, if (the governor) is going to approve a modification to the election to include all absentee (balloting) with no polling places, what’s that going to look like?”
Idaho County does have a couple of precincts with less than 125 voters and they receive mail-in ballots every election. With absentee ballots, however, voters must request a ballot at least 10 days before the election, Ackerman said. The county has 25 precincts and 22 polling places.
“Since we don’t know for certain if the date’s going to be moved, that’s fluid right now,” she said.
In other news, the Idaho County commissioners decided to close the courthouse as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Since the specifics of Little’s order had not yet been seen by county officials as of Wednesday evening, the commissioners were not certain what effect it would have on county operations, other than excluding the public from entering the courthouse. The commissioners plan to meet again today to discuss the matter further.
The Clearwater County commissioners also closed the courthouse at Orofino as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Essential departments will be staffed and available to the public by phone.
