Nez Perce County and the Nez Perce Tribe have reached a verbal agreement about how much the county will pay the tribe to mitigate the pending destruction of a newly discovered archaeological site during construction of the new Cherrylane Bridge, but officials from both parties declined to release the amount Friday.
In light of the agreement, the County Commission also repealed a stop-work order for the bridge Friday that was set to take effect at noon. Commission Chairman Douglas Havens said he wouldn’t disclose the cost of the mitigation until each entity has signed on to a memorandum of understanding.
“Until we can get all the parties signed on to an actual legal document, I’m hesitant to talk about that figure,” Havens said. “I want to make sure it’s all legal and approved and there’s no changing of minds. But it was met with a good response from (Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee) Chairman (Shannon) Wheeler, and so I think we have found what we needed to get that will help the county move forward with this project.”
Havens and county legal staff met via teleconference Thursday with Wheeler and others from the executive committee. He described the meeting as cordial and candid despite the events this week that could have delayed a $21 million project that is on a tight construction schedule because of fish protection regulations in the Clearwater River. Both parties said the bridge is important to them, Havens said, as well as the historic value of the tribe’s cultural resources.
He also said the county is over any hard feelings from apparently being omitted from the disclosure until just last week that tribal archaeologists discovered significant buried artifacts at the site in early March. The National Historic Preservation Act requires government agencies to avoid, minimize or mitigate damage to such discoveries during construction projects.
“People understood that the county was the sponsor of this project, and that we should have been more informed or a bigger player than what had preceded in previous years, perhaps,” Havens said.
Commissioner Douglas Zenner, who has shepherded the project through its development over the last 20 years, expressed his displeasure over the situation earlier this week. But at Friday’s special meeting, he said he was glad the parties were back on the same page.
“It was a little stymied by the lack of communication,” he said. “But we’ve worked through that and I think we’ve come to a good resolution.”
The mitigation plan has been outlined, but it will take two to three years for the details to be finalized, according to the tribe. In general, the Tribal Historic Preservation Office will distribute the funding from the county to the tribe’s Cultural Resource Program for an ethnographic study of the lower Clearwater River and hire interns to conduct the studies with tribal elders. The proposal would also fund additional archaeological work at 10 sites on the lower Snake River.
Construction is now back on track to begin next week with the widening of the south side of U.S. Highway 12. That will allow both eastbound and westbound traffic to pass the site freely during the duration of the federally funded project, which is expected to take about two years.
