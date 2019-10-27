Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — “The (Idaho) Land Board is sitting on an estimated $150 million, and it has a decision to make,” said Seth Grigg, executive director, Idaho Association of Counties. “Divert some of those funds to the endowment where it can be invested in the market, or acquire more lands?”
That decision has commissioners in many rural counties, including Idaho County, concerned.
One concern is the effect this may have in reducing already lean tax bases. The other is that ahead of the board’s consideration, county governments — whose constituents will be affected — are not being considered in the deliberation process.
“It’s a complicated issue,” said Chairman Skip Brandt of the Idaho County Commission. “But, in my mind, it’s a matter of starting the dialogue instead of being driven over. We want to have a dialogue when governmental entities are looking at acquiring lands.”
Brant, Grig and Jeremy Chou, representing Stimson Lumber, spoke to the Free Press last week, as part of an IAC awareness campaign, concerning consideration by the land board on investing its $150 million. This is currently being discussed by a land board reinvestment subcommittee, formed by Gov. Brad Little earlier this summer, regarding funds mostly generated from the sales of state-owned lakefront properties in Wiley and Bonner counties.
Established by the Idaho Constitution, the five-member land board is tasked with directing the Idaho Department of Lands in managing more than 2.4 million acres of Idaho endowment trust lands. The board manages lands for the best return for endowment funds that largely benefit state education.
At issue is board consideration of reinvesting funds in private timber and agricultural properties, which is a two-fold concern: one for the potential competition with private businesses; and two, these purchases turning private land into tax-exempt public land. This last action removes those properties from the tax rolls, according to Grigg, and that shifts this burden disproportionately onto residential taxpayers.
“Anytime you take private land off the tax rolls, that’s how the system works; it just shifts to other taxpayers,” Grigg said.
The board’s $40 million expenditure last December acquired 38,000 acres of timber land, largely in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary and Shoshone counties.
“That was significant, as far as land off the property tax rolls,” Chou said, and the board’s current $150 million expenditure discussion is for putting this entirely to timber land purchases, which, he said, would increase the state’s endowment land holdings by 10 percent.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday
Midas Gold estimates $6 billion in precious metals lay under Stibnite
McCALL — Beginning at the surface of the Stibnite Mining District and extending down more than 1,000 feet lies an estimated $6 billion in gold, silver and antimony, according to estimates by Midas Gold.
About 4.5 million ounces of gold, 1.5 million ounces of silver and 68 million pounds of antimony would be pulled from three open pit mines proposed by the company.
The bulk of the project’s value stems from gold, which is currently priced at about $1,500 per ounce and would generate nearly $6.2 billion for Midas Gold.
However, Midas Gold would need to spend at least around $1.1 billion in infrastructure and equipment and about $2.7 billion in operating costs to recover the precious metals, according to company figures.
Since 2009, Midas Gold has spent about $182 million studying mineral deposits at Stibnite, conducting environmental studies and collecting data to confirm that the project is economically viable, said Mckinsey Lyon, vice president of external affairs for Midas Gold.
Within the 521-acre footprint of its three proposed open pit mines lie 390 boreholes from 10 years of Midas Gold drilling into the ground to extract cylindrical samples of the earth from as far as 1,602 feet below the surface.
Historic exploration data from previous mining companies have also been incorporated into Midas Gold’s data, enabling the company to study more than 100,000 samples from the project site, Lyon said.
Studies have shown that gold is scattered relatively evenly throughout the first 1,000 feet of ground in tiny granular particles embedded among solid rock, she said.
High-grade deposits of gold have been taken by previous mining operations across the last century, leaving behind the scattered gold that was too risky or too costly to mine.
The capacity of modem haul trucks, gold processing mills and other equipment have increased greatly to allow the processing of more rock at lower costs, Lyon said.
“It’s all economies of scale,” she said. “Back in the 1950s, trucks had a 10- to 20-ton capacity. By the 1980s, they were 40- to 50-ton trucks. Now trucks carry 150 to 300 tons.”
Most of the gold particles lie within the Yellow Pine and West End pits, two of three open pit mines proposed by the company.
The Yellow Pine pit and West End pits have been previously mined. The Yellow Pine pit is probably best known because of the large lake that has filled it and is visible from Stibnite Road.
The Yellow Pine pit contains the highest grade ore and would produce about two grams of gold for each ton of rock excavated, or an ounce of gold per 17 tons of rock, according to Midas Gold.
“To put this in perspective, this would be the fourth-highest grade open pit deposit in the United States,” Lyon said.
Antimony also would come from the Yellow Pine pit and a new pit called Hangar Flats.
Another 10,000 pounds of antimony is expected to come from historic tailings that Midas Gold plans to reprocess as part of the Stibnite Gold Project.
Antimony is used in fire retardants for electronics and is considered a “critical” mineral by the United States government, but generally is not profitable enough to mine on its own.
“In this case, the presence of gold makes getting to the antimony feasible,” Lyon said.
The 68 million pounds of antimony at Stibnite would generate about $169 million for Midas Gold, or about 3 percent of the project’s estimated $6 billion in precious metals.
More than half of the project’s estimated silver reserves are within the Yellow Pine pit, which is currently a lake.
At current prices, Midas Gold would generate nearly $26 million from the estimated 1.5 million ounces of silver to be mined. Silver is mostly used for jewelry, electronics and batteries.
Harvesting all of the company’s estimated mineral reserves within the projected 12-year to 15-year life of the mine would require Midas Gold to process between 20,000 and 25,000 tons of ore per day.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday