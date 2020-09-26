MOSCOW — A cacophony of beating drums and honking car horns filled the air Friday evening at Moscow City Hall as protesters tried to disrupt another singing event hosted by Christ Church.
The hundreds of people singing psalms were not wearing masks or social distancing despite the city’s order stating face coverings must be worn in indoor and outdoor public settings where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained with nonhousehold members.
The protesters wore masks and came with messages about keeping the community safe. Several banged on drums in an attempt to drown out the singing voices.
“We’re trying to teach Christians how to love thy neighbor,” said Vonn Walden, a protester who showed up with his own drum to add to the noise.
He said health officials recommend wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. Walden said the people singing claim to be Christians but disregard the safety of others.
“We need to wear masks to protect each other,” he said.
Holli Cooper showed up with a sign that read, “Real Christians would care about their neighbors. Wear a mask.”
She called Christ Church Pastor Doug Wilson an “arrogant narcissist” who does not care about the health of other citizens.
Brad Sheets said he showed up to protest because he believes in the separation of church and state.
“This town isn’t dictated by what church does or what they want to do and I don’t condone their actions,” he said. “I want to stay safe. That’s why we’re here with masks and 6 feet apart to stop any further large groups.”
Sheets, who wore a mask, said that by being there, “that’s one less infected person that might infect a large group.”
Kayla Sloot showed up with a similar message.
“We’re not trying to spread this pandemic in our town,” she said. “These people should be wearing masks and taking the necessary precaution that the city council has set.”
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.