Countdown to the count

With less than five months to go before the start of the 2020 census, the largest regular peacetime mobilization of the federal government is well underway.
The U.S. Census Bureau expects to hire about 500,000 temporary workers to conduct the nationwide count, which takes place every 10 years. The goal is to count every person who resides in the United States, regardless of their citizenship.
The agency recently did a mass mailing to alert people about the available job opportunities.
“We’re encouraging people to apply now, because the selection process takes a while. If you apply today, you might not hear back until January or February,” said Melinda Thorp, a Census Bureau partnership specialist who works with local entities throughout northern Idaho.
Census workers must be at least 18 years old, U.S. citizens, have a valid Social Security number and email address, and undergo a background check and have their fingerprints taken.
A variety of positions are available; pay rates start at $13.50 per hour in north central Idaho and $14.50 per hour in southeastern Washington. Visit https://2020census.gov/jobs for more details, or to apply.
Thorp herself is one of the agency’s temporary workers. She was hired about a year ago, and her position won’t extend beyond Sept. 30 of next year.
The role of a partnership specialist, Thorp said, is to work with an array of local entities to help raise awareness about the coming census count, identify hard-to-count populations and increase participation rates.
“The partners are trusted voices or ambassadors in their own communities,” she said. “They can be corporations, foundations, community groups, faith-based groups — really anyone who has a capacity to help spread the word.”
The “decennial,” or 10-year census count, is mandated by the U.S. Constitution. It has taken place every decade since 1790.
Thorp noted that the first census count was conducted by 16 U.S. marshals, with a total workforce of 650 people. It took 18 months to complete. The final population count was just shy of 3.3 million, including nearly 700,000 slaves.
The 2010 census, by contrast, took about nine months, cost $13 billion and pegged the U.S. population at 308.7 million.
The participation rate in 2010 — meaning the percentage of households that mailed back their census forms before census workers had to come knock on their door — was about 74 percent. Rates in Idaho and Washington were slightly higher, at 76 percent; Latah County had the highest participation rate of any local county, at 80 percent.
A new feature of the 2020 count could help boost those numbers: For the first time ever, people can complete the census questionnaire online or over the phone. They will also have the option to use the traditional mail-in form.
“We’re really counting on that,” Thorp said of the new ways that people can participate in the census.
And for the tens of millions of Americans who still won’t respond by phone, online or by mail? An army of census workers will deploy, looking to count each and every one of them.
Other information about the 2020 census:
What’s the timeline for the 2020 count?
Most households in the country will receive postcards by mid-March, inviting them to participate in the census, Thorp said. April 1 is the official census day, although people will be able to respond before and after that date.
For those households that don’t respond, census field workers — called enumerators — will start knocking on their doors in May. Field workers will also be doing quality checks in the May to July time period.
The Census Bureau worked with local agencies to update its list of addresses. For example, Pullman Planning Director Pete Dickinson said his department participated in the bureau’s Local Update of Census Addresses or LUCA Program.
“They want to make sure their list of addresses match up with ours,” he said. “They do a decent job keeping up with addresses in between the (decennial) censuses. They’re constantly adding and deleting addresses, but they also ask local communities to participate.”
What questions will be asked?
There are seven basic questions on the census form: How many people live in the home as of April 1; what’s their relationship to each other; what’s their age, sex and race; is anyone in the home of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin; and is the home owned or rented?
Be aware that census workers will never ask someone for their Social Security number, for money or donations or for bank or credit card numbers. They also don’t ask for anything on behalf of a political party.
Last year the Trump administration proposed adding a citizenship question to the census form. However, that question was nixed following several lawsuits.
What’s the data used for?
One of the major purposes of the census population data is to reapportion congressional and legislative districts, or adjust their boundaries to ensure that each district has approximately the same number of residents.
Following the 2010 census, for example, eight states gained at least one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, while 10 states lost seats, reflecting the changes in population.
By some projections, seven states are likely to gain seats after the 2020 census — including Montana and Oregon — while nine states will lose seats.
The reapportionment process will begin in 2021 and take effect during the 2022 election.
Census data also influences the distribution of an estimated $675 billion in federal funding each year. That includes everything from public housing assistance to Head Start, Medicaid and nutritional assistance funding.
“That’s one reason why it’s so important to educate people,” Thorp said. “A lot of them rely on federal funds for the (assistance) programs they use.”
Prior to 2010, the decennial census was also used to collect a great deal of detailed socio-economic data, ranging from household income to monthly housing costs, work status and computer use. However, that information is now collected annually through the bureau’s American Community Survey Program.
What if someone doesn’t have a computer or a street mailing address?
The Census Bureau won’t mail forms to post office boxes. However, Thorp said the agency will hand-deliver information to those households.
The bureau is also working with local entities to reach out to hard-to-count populations, including the homeless. It’s working with schools and public libraries as well, to ensure that computers are available for those who want to respond online.
“They can’t complete the form for someone, but they can help get them set up,” Thorp said.
There’s still plenty of work ahead to prepare for the 2020 count. Thorp encouraged people to join their local outreach efforts, to assist with the education and awareness. Anyone who wants more information about how they can partner with the agency can contact her by email, at melinda.g.thorp@2020census.gov.
