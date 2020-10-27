Lewiston City Councilors John Bradbury and Bob Blakey want the city to respond to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations by revisiting its approach to the coronavirus pandemic, including a potential mask mandate.
“We’re sitting here in a town where we can make a difference, and we’re dithering,” Bradbury said.
Bradbury asked his fellow councilors to compare COVID-19 rates in Idaho with neighboring Oregon, which has measures like a statewide mask mandate and strict limits on public gatherings. He noted that while Oregon has more than twice Idaho’s population, it has 15,000 fewer reported cases, leaving no doubt about the efficacy of such measures.
Blakey asked City Manager Alan Nygaard to meet with local public health officials, Nez Perce County elected officials, school administrators and other stakeholders to work on finding common ground to introduce a mask mandate.
The city enacted a nonbinding mask advisory order this summer that drew vocal opposition from dozens of people who frequently cited inaccurate or incorrect information about the risks and benefits of masks. Councilors enacted the order, but it was later invalidated when Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman, responding to a complaint, found that the city inadvertently violated state open meeting law when it tried to manage social distancing at the meeting.
The mask advisory came back to the council a few weeks later, but failed to gain even a second after Bradbury moved for approval. At Monday’s meeting, Bradbury said the city is certain to see more sickness and death over the winter months if it doesn’t take action soon. He added that the local economy also won’t recover until the virus is brought to heel.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little moved the state back to Stage 3 of his reopening plan Monday in response to the spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. But that move largely just limits the size of certain gatherings and didn’t include a mask mandate. Absent state or federal emergency orders for such measures, local jurisdictions have been left to act on their own, leaving a patchwork of regulations nationwide.Councilors agreed to invite public health officials to an upcoming meeting to discuss their options for action.
In other business:
Councilors voted to table the reappointments of three members of the Historic Preservation Commission because the city didn’t publicly advertise for new applicants. Greg Follett, Vikky Ross and Patrick Showers were up for reappointment.
City Clerk Kari Ravencroft said that all such positions are open f
or public application when terms expire, but she didn’t advertise for new applicants. That led Blakey to ask for a review of city policy regarding how such appointments are handled so that the process is consistent across the board.
As a
n example, he cited the rigorous process the city is undergoing to interview applicants for the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport board seat recently vacated by Deb Smith. Councilors have interviewed six people for the position (James Durfey, Joseph Gish, David Willey, Laurie Wilson, Nathaniel Austin and Branden Beier), but didn’t take part in the Historic Preservation Commission reappointments until Monday’s meeting.Councilors also tabled a revised city ordinance on parades and public assemblies that was on the agenda for a rare consolidated process of three readings and approval on a single night. Assistant City Attorney Kayla Hermann explained that the revisions mainly added an exemption that allowed “spontaneous” events like demonstrations or protests to go forward without a city permit.
She said the city attorney’s office thought the counci
l might want to approve the revisions quickly so that exception would be in place in time for any demonstrations or protests that might follow in the wake of next week’s election. But Bradbury questioned the constitutionality of the measure, citing U.S. Supreme Court cases that struck down regulations on public speech by other cities.
The council will reconsider the revisions aft
er the city attorney’s office has time to review Bradbury’s concerns and respond.
