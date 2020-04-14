Councilor wants city to help recovery

As losses continue to mount from the economic collapse brought on by the coronavirus, Lewiston City Councilor John Pernsteiner is eager for the city to not only take advantage of federal stimulus funding to prop up businesses and workers today, but use local funds to spur a long-term recovery tomorrow.
Pernsteiner, an economic and labor market consultant, noted at Monday’s virtual city council meeting that stimulus funds for businesses and individuals started hitting the street over the weekend. And while those dollars are a godsend that will help the unemployed stay afloat and help businesses retain their workers in the near term, he proposed a city-funded business incubator that could set the stage for job growth down the road.
“The more businesses you start, the more jobs you grow,” Pernsteiner said. “For every 1 percent growth in establishment (of new businesses), there’s a 0.5 percent growth in jobs. It’s a really high correlation, so that entrepreneurial activity is a great way for us to invest as a city in overall job growth.”
Earlier in the meeting he noted that economic data released last Thursday showed more than 1,000 layoffs in Nez Perce County and 500 in Asotin County in the three weeks leading up to April 4. Those 1,500 lost jobs represent almost 5.5 percent of the workforce in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He expected the total to pass 2,000 within the next week.
Some businesses started receiving payroll protection loans from the $2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act over the weekend, and some individuals began receiving stimulus payments Monday, Pernsteiner noted. He also pointed out that the state of Idaho will receive its share of federal funds April 24 to assist local communities with health care needs related to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the city should begin talking about how to use its discretionary dollars like $300,000 of economic development funds and $50,000 in council contingency funds to work with local economic development agencies like Valley Vision and Beautiful Downtown Lewiston to found a business incubator.
Councilor John Bradbury questioned the necessity of a new incubator since the Port of Lewiston has operated one for years. But Pernsteiner said that facility is geared toward helping manufacturing businesses get started by providing low-rent space for their startup operations. His incubator would be more geared toward other types of businesses.
He also said the funding could be used to help train people in the skills necessary for jobs in other areas that can be performed remotely, then helping people find those jobs. The city of Tulsa, Okla., has had great success promoting remote work, Pernsteiner said.
“For every remote worker in the Valley, that’s 100 percent export,” he said. “That paycheck they receive is brand new money to the community.”
The city is about to receive another respectable pot of money from the purchaser of the Breier Building on Main Street that Pernsteiner said might be used to help fund the effort. The $250,000 will be paid by the building’s new owner to settle an outstanding 1986 economic development loan and interest. In exchange, the city will release its lien on the property. Councilors unanimously approved the settlement earlier in the meeting.
Pernsteiner said he would continue researching the issue and make presentations to the council at its next two meetings.
In other business:
Councilor Cari Miller encouraged Lewiston residents to visit the city Parks and Recreation Facebook page for helpful content on how to stay healthy during the shelter-in-place orders in Idaho and Washington. She said there are plenty of ideas and activities, from exercise programs to help on how families can stay mentally healthy during isolation.
Bradbury said he would like to see some of the city’s discretionary funds put toward immediate relief from the effects of the pandemic, like assistance to local food banks. Bradbury said he would also like the city to enact an ordinance to protect people from losing their homes and apartments that goes beyond the Idaho Supreme Court’s guidance to not process any evictions during the pandemic.
City Manager Alan Nygaard said he has submitted information to Gov. Brad Little’s office on what Lewiston needs from the state allocation of federal stimulus funding. Nygaard noted that some funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services arrived Monday.
He also said he has been in contact with the Idaho Foodbank to ask how the city can help it fulfill its mission. Foodbank officials said they are in fairly good shape financially, but are having trouble finding canned goods for distribution. Nygaard said he would stay in contact to see how the city might be able to help on that front.
Nygaard also said city staff has been working with local economic development agencies to offer support as they help local businesses navigate the process of applying for stimulus funding, like the payroll protection loans.
