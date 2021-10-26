The Clarkston City Council voted 4-3 Monday night in favor of a 1 percent property tax increase.
The bump will generate an additional $11,476 that’s split between the city’s general fund and street department, Clerk Steve Austin said.
During a public hearing on the issue, Councilor Russ Evans suggested giving property owners a break this year because of the rising costs of gasoline, food, sewer rates and living expenses.
“The bottom line is, people are hurting,” Evans said. “Let’s not twist the knife.”
Austin said the property tax increase will only amount to about $2 a year on a house valued at $200,000. Evans said his house is in that price range, and he pays more than $2,000 in property taxes every year.
Austin said the city currently collects $523,872 in property taxes from 3,000 households, plus businesses. The rest of the property taxes go to the city’s emergency medical services levy, schools, library and other junior taxing districts.
After the hearing ended, the proposed increase was removed from the consent agenda for further discussion. No comments were submitted from the public.
Councilor John Murray said he understands where Evans is coming from, but voting the tax down would be little more than a gesture of goodwill.
Evans said it would be a vote based on principle and a gesture in the right direction for property owners.
During a roll call vote, Councilors Robin Albers, Murray and Pat Holman voted for the increase, and Councilors Evans, Steven Ebert and David Vinton cast no votes. Mayor Pro Tem Skate Pierce broke the tie.
Pierce said he agreed with Evans’ concern in general, but the city is also facing increased costs. As the budget process moves forward and more rate increases are considered, there may be other areas to “show some grace,” he said.
Revenue projections from the clerk indicate sales taxes are remaining stable during the pandemic and generate about $1.75 million a year for city coffers. Grants have increased to more than $1 million because of federal COVID-19 funding.
The city is collecting $420,000 a year in the public safety sales tax fund, which goes to Asotin County for construction of a new jail.
Austin said the city’s estimation of revenues for 2021 was $5,185,672, and the projection for next year is $5,191,005.
The council will conduct workshops before adopting the 2022 budget at the end of the year. At this time, the city meetings are online, but Austin said the goal is to hold in-person sessions for future budget discussions.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.