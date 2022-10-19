PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council unanimously endorsed the Pullman Regional Hospital’s bond measure during its Tuesday meeting.

Physicians from the hospital attended the Council meeting to speak about the hospital’s expansion project, estimated to cost $45 million. The project covers about 80,000 square feet and involves relocating around 9,000 square feet of administrative services, remodeling about 17,000 square feet and adding an estimated 54,000 square feet in patient care space, according to past reporting.

