PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council unanimously endorsed the Pullman Regional Hospital’s bond measure during its Tuesday meeting.
Physicians from the hospital attended the Council meeting to speak about the hospital’s expansion project, estimated to cost $45 million. The project covers about 80,000 square feet and involves relocating around 9,000 square feet of administrative services, remodeling about 17,000 square feet and adding an estimated 54,000 square feet in patient care space, according to past reporting.
On this year’s general election ballot, the hospital has proposed general obligation bonds of $27,500,000, maturing over 30 years, to finance improvements within the facility, according to past reporting. The measure, if approved, would expand existing space for patient care including surgical, emergency, imaging, laboratory and other therapeutic services. It would also create new inpatient and outpatient medical facilities and support the hospital’s growing staff.
Homeowners would pay $76 per 100,000 in assessed home value for this levy, and monthly taxes would increase around $19 per $300,000 in assessed home value.
Ed Tingstad, an orthopedic surgeon at the hospital, said at the council meeting that since the facility was built in 2004, it has been remodeled 18 times because they continue to look for ways to place people in spaces to allow them to most adequately do their jobs. However, with the rate of growth within the community and hospital, the institution has simply run out of space.
Hospital staff change in bathroom stalls because they don’t have a locker, and new physicians to the area don’t have room to do their jobs, Tingstad said. When a gastroenterologist visited the hospital in hopes to practice medicine at the institution and asked Tingstad where his office would be — Tingstad replied that he would have to share an office with other physicians because there simply isn’t enough space.
Councilor Ann Parks said health care is a big part of the quality of the community that the council represents. Pullman has high-quality health care and people don’t get lost in the system, which is important for all ages and all residents in Pullman, she said.
Councilor Megan Guido, a past employee at the hospital, said although she endorses the levy, a drawback is asking residents to invest while being hit by financial hardships. She doesn’t want to be tone deaf and this investment is a significant financial ask of the community.
Stephanie Fosback, an internal medicine physician at PRH, asked that people who are willing to support the institution please vote Nov. 8.
Mayor Glenn Johnson also presented a proposed 2022-2023 budget, which reflects Pullman’s best possible projections over the next few years, assessing impacts of the worldwide pandemic on inflation. The budget reflects input of 14 new department managers and recommendations from City Administrator Mike Urban. Johnson added that during this budget cycle, the council will meet with six union bargaining units dealing with contracts set to expire between 2021 and 2024.
Johnson said the city has experienced some dramatic cost increases from partner agencies over the past several years, as reflected in the budget. The county auditor has continued to hike prices for elections — in 2018, the city was billed $30,985, compared to 2021 when the price increased to $117,931. Court costs have also increased 10.2% from 2022-24.
Whitcom 9-1-1 expenses continue to escalate as the emergency response center attempts to find operators by boosting salaries and offering bonuses, reflected in both the police and fire budgets. Liability insurance is projected to be $1,194,535 compared to $453,350 in 2018.
The council estimates the general fund revenue to be $27,831,168 for 2023 and operation expenditures are projected to be $28,712,232. Revenue is estimated to be $25,853,501 for 2024 and expenditures are projected to be $28,782,043.
Johnson said the council has balanced their budget using reserves, when looking at previous budget messages. He added they have an excellent track record even when experiencing a pandemic. Their last biannual budget was built using two months of reserves, or 16.67% of the total reserves. This year’s budget uses a little more than 13% of reserves.
Pullman utility customers will see a 4.5% utility rate increase reflected in their November utility bill, Johnson said. Following recommendations from Public Works staff, the council approved this increase during a regular meeting Sept. 27 in order to offset cost increases because of inflation.
City managers have been confronted with substantial price increases because of inflation on essential utility parts, pipe fittings, diesel fuel and energy used on water pump stations, wells and other facilities. Water and usage rates have stayed the same since 2019 and stormwater rates last increased in 2011. The sewer rate has since increased 15% and the stormwater rate has increased 31%.
The utility rate increase will help cover costs of water systems, sewage collection, the wastewater treatment plant, stormwater infrastructure and engineering services.