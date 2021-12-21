The Lewiston City Council took another step toward acquiring the former Twin City Foods property downtown Monday, but didn’t commit to a final purchase.
That decision will likely now fall to the incoming council and Mayor-elect Dan Johnson, who will be seated Jan. 10. But by deciding by a 5-2 vote to accept assignment of a $2 million sale agreement negotiated by the Ginn Group of Vancouver, Wash., the city now takes that company’s place at the bargaining table with Twin City Foods.
Ginn spent much of the year exploring a $150 million to $200 million mixed residential/commercial development on the 11.5 acre site, but ultimately decided it was too big to pursue. It has been the only serious attempt to redevelop the vacant property since a vegetable processing facility was razed more than a decade ago.
With that in mind, city officials have recommended the purchase so the city can make infrastructure improvements, clean up soil contamination and divide the property into manageable pieces that will be more attractive to developers.
Councilor Cari Miller was one of five councilors to vote to accept assignment of the sales agreement, and would have also voted to purchase the property given the opportunity.
“But the reason I’m doing that is not to take anything away from the future council,” Miller said. “It’s to do what I came here to do, and that is make Lewiston a better place to raise my kids and make Lewiston a better place for my kids and for everybody that lives here. I believe that purchasing this property is going to do that.”
Clearing up the property’s deficiencies will help revitalize downtown and help the construction and real estate industries when new development begins, she added.
Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder, the only councilor who will return next year, agreed that the city should be the party to purchase and improve the land.
“Any of the issues on the property for ownership go away if we purchase it,” Schroeder said. “We’re not developing it, we’re setting the table ... and we’re designing something that this community wants.”
Councilor John Bradbury voted against accepting the sales agreement, mainly because of the millions of dollars in additional investments the city will have to make in the property for it to become marketable. He pointed to other pressing city needs that could benefit from the $2 million identified for the purchase. Councilor Bob Blakey joined Bradbury in voting no, but didn’t offer an explanation.
Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch told the council that Twin City Foods agreed to a request last week to move a Dec. 31 deadline for an $80,000 earnest money payment to Feb. 28. But the company didn’t agree to a 60-day extension of the closing date, which is also Feb. 28.
In other business:
Councilors voted unanimously to accept naming rights proposals for two city parks. Demolay Park on Prospect Avenue will now be named Rotary Peace Park based on the Lewiston Rotary Club’s commitment to raise funds for park improvements over the next 10 years.
And the softball field at Hereth Park in the Lewiston Orchards will now be called P1FCU Field based on a commitment by the credit union to spend $170,000 to convert the infield to a synthetic surface. Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker said the new surface is an example of maintenance efficiency and community partnerships the department wants to pursue in the future.
Councilors voted 6-1 with Bradbury opposed for a new personnel policy for city employees. Contentious debates over the new policy centered around a change to “at-will” employment termination from “for cause” termination for certain employees, which some councilors felt denied due process.
That language was removed in the final draft. But Bradbury still objected, arguing the new policy is too big and complicated, and the current personnel policy is adequate. But councilor John Pernsteiner pointed out that the new policy isn’t actually bigger, but simply consolidates several existing policies into one easily searchable document. Many revisions were also needed to reflect changes in state and federal laws, he said.
Councilors voted unanimously to accept an employment separation and release agreement with City Manager Alan Nygaard, whose position will be deleted Jan. 11 as a result of the November vote to change from a city manager form of government to a strong-mayor form.
The agreement provides six months of benefits as severance to Nygaard, and doesn’t add anything he was already entitled to in his current contract, according to City Attorney Jana Gomez. She also said Nygaard agreed to release any claims he might make against the city, which isn’t required by his contract.
