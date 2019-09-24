The Lewiston City Council approved substantial raises for its city manager and city attorney Monday, but not without a touch of dissent from a couple of members.
City Manager Alan Nygaard will see his annual salary go from $138,105 to $154,400 as part of a five-year contract that includes a $500 per month contribution to his state retirement account. And City Attorney Jana Gomez’s salary will increase from $99,437 to $120,000 in an open-ended contract that includes an additional $10,000 raise next year.
Other city employees received 1.5 percent cost-of-living wage increases this year, and both Nygaard and Gomez will be eligible to receive those increases going forward.
John Pernsteiner was absent from the council’s Monday afternoon meeting, but several of the remaining councilors offered glowing reviews of Nygaard and Gomez. Councilor Ged Randall balked at the size of the raises before voting against each one, however.
“I’m a penny pincher,” Randall said about Gomez’s compensation package, after lauding her performance.
Randall said he was OK with her raise for next year, but didn’t think another $10,000 the year after was warranted. He was the only member of the council to vote against Gomez’s contract. Councilor Jim Kleeburg voted to approve Gomez’s overall salary package, giving her high marks for tackling issues overlooked by past city attorneys. But he joined Randall to vote against Nygaard’s raise, calling it a “little much.”
“I sincerely appreciate your enthusiasm and what you’ve done for this city,” Kleeburg said while qualifying his “nay” vote.
Randall said Nygaard has grown to be highly respected and greatly appreciated in his two years with the city, but simply said his asking price was too high. He proposed setting Nygaard’s salary at $149,000, but the motion failed for lack of a second.
Councilor Cari Miller praised each of the two administrators, highlighting Nygaard’s successful push for voters to approve bonds for the reconstruction of the city’s water and wastewater treatment plants; work to increase Lewiston residents’ engagement in their government; efforts to improve the troubled Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport; confidence while engaging in sometimes touchy relationships with the Nez Perce County Commission and other groups; and setting the city on a strategically planned path that aligns the work of its various departments.
“I am very comfortable with this,” she said of Nygaard’s contract.
Mayor Mike Collins echoed Miller’s remarks.
“We’re dealing with somebody who has got our team working better, more efficiently, more effectively, and going to hopefully continue to improve,” Collins said.
In assessing Gomez, Miller said that after four years, her performance has been “outstanding.” She mentioned how well Gomez has developed her staff in the legal department, her work for the city’s other departments and how well she integrated her approach with Nygaard’s when he came aboard.
Miller also cited Gomez’s presentation about the salaries other cities pay their attorneys.
“Really, this isn’t very high when we look at hours worked and compensation and the amount that you could be making,” Miller said.
In other business, Gomez walked the council through the steps necessary for the creation of a proposed business improvement district in downtown Lewiston. The district would levy a fee on downtown property owners to fund projects to help with continued efforts to revitalize the historic commercial district.
The economic development organization Beautiful Downtown Lewiston is leading the effort to create the district, and is in the process of collecting signatures of property owners who represent at least 50 percent of the property value within the proposed district. If that effort is successful, the council will hold a public hearing to collect input before considering an ordinance that would create the district.
Gomez said seven other Idaho cities have utilized the statute that allows them to create such districts. The district is part of the overall downtown master plan the council approved earlier this year.
