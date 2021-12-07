The Lewiston City Council got a lot more information from its staff Monday about the potential purchase of the former Twin City Foods property at the confluence, including a locked-in purchase price of $2 million, which is $757,000 under its assessed value.
Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch revealed that number at the council’s busy work session, but said the council would need to act by the end of the year while a sales agreement previously negotiated with the Ginn Group of Vancouver, Wash., is still valid. The last advertised sale price for the 11.5 acre site was $2.5 million in 2019.
Some councilors like Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder — the sole returning member of the council next year following the November election — were strongly in favor of the purchase. Others were supportive, but thought the incoming council should make the decision. Councilor John Bradbury was outright against it, arguing that even a cost of $2 million was too high when compared to other downtown real estate.
Von Tersch told the council it would take about a $1 million initial investment on top of the purchase price to improve a portion of the property and put it on the market for an outside entity to develop. Future phases could add about $4.5 million to that predevelopment cost. The Ginn Group backed out of the purchase earlier this year partly because of an amount of infrastructure work and contaminated soil cleanup that made the purchase cost prohibitive.
But if the city owned the property, it could tap some of the $1.5 billion in the new federal infrastructure act to help governments and nonprofits clean up brownfields, she said. The city could also take other measures to alleviate the issues that make the property unpalatable.
“The city is not going to be doing the development. We’re going to be setting the table for somebody to come in and buy these blocks and do the horizontal development. We’ll do the zoning, we’ll do the easements and the relocation of utilities,” she said, noting that the city will have a clear title to the land, can subdivide it into standard city blocks and tackle the initial phases of infrastructure improvement. “City staff does that all day. That’s what we’re really good at: zoning, subdivision, utilities. This is in our wheelhouse.”
As evidence, Von Tersch said the Ginn Group told her that it might even be interested in coming back to Lewiston once that work is done to develop something smaller than the $150 million-$200 million multifamily residential/commercial building project it was first considering. And City Manager Alan Nygaard said breaking the property into smaller pieces would even put development within the reach of some local companies.
Nygaard also noted that Ginn’s economic analysis of the Lewiston market didn’t conclude that the project wouldn’t be profitable, just that other communities offered less risk and better return on investment.
“What we are proposing, to get this property developed, is to remove the risk,” Nygaard said. “And the city is a huge risk element in this portfolio. We have underlying ownership under the railroad tracks, so there’s a dispute there. We have easements that are undescribed that go across that property. So we are part of the risk. And so one of the ways to be able to remove those risks is to have that property pass through the city’s ownership.”
The city is also in a dispute with Twin City Foods over who owns utility pipes that run from the property under the Clearwater River to North Lewiston. That dispute would go away with city ownership, Von Tersch said.
Von Tersch also outlined property tax considerations, with Twin City Foods paying about $54,000 per year on the bare land. If it was developed, it would yield taxes of between $6 million and $15 million per year, depending on the level of development.
Councilor John Pernsteiner agreed with all the potential upsides to the purchase, but thought it unlikely that Twin City Foods would jack up the sale price if the city took longer than the end of the year to make the purchase. He also thought that the incoming council should be the one to make the decision.
But Schroeder and Councilor Bob Blakey strongly disagreed, arguing that voters elected them to make decisions during their terms and not defer needed action.
“Government runs to the last day we are seated here,” Blakey said. “We were elected to make decisions today.”
The council will discuss the potential purchase again at its regular 6 p.m. Meeting next Monday.
In other business:
Councilors voted 6-1 to approve a new preferred conceptual plan for Community Park that is chock-full of amenities. The plan, developed with the assistance of JUB Engineers, will now be further developed and vetted with the community. Bradbury voted against the plan because it didn’t contain cost estimates, but those estimates will be part of the next phase of planning.
“You have to have a blueprint to build a cost estimate,” Pernsteiner explained to Bradbury. “That’s all we’re doing here.”
Proposed additions to the site include a disc golf course, an adult softball complex in the northwest corner, an amphitheater, an RV park for attendees at tournaments, a large community gathering area with a pavilion and other features like a “destination playground” and splash pad, and a little league baseball complex.
This spring JUB will complete a master plan, funding plan and an economic analysis of issues like the park’s potential to generate revenue through hosting tournaments. Phase 1 of construction design could then begin in summer, with construction starting on some aspects in 2023.
