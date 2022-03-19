Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one; part two will appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
KAMIAH — “We strive to be consistent and to be fair here in Kamiah,” said Deputy City Clerk Mike Tornatore. He explained a city policy has allowed a reduced rate for water and sewer for residents of Kamiah who have a second home where they spend the winter. He referred to the current policy as a “snowbird” rate.
At the March 9 Kamiah City Council meeting Tornatore said, “We are affording a select group of folks a “snowbird” rate that is completely reduced and requires a lot of work for city staff.”
“It’s not an equitable situation for our community,” added Tornatore, encouraging the council to eliminate the special rate.
He noted that the city has economically challenged residents working two or three jobs and may struggle to pay their water bills and feed their kids.
“We base all of our water bill and sewer and garbage on per capita, per house. Just because someone leaves, it doesn’t mean that the property is still not there,” commented council president Genese Simler.
Tornatore explained that if someone’s house burns down, they still pay a base water rate, and likewise, the family of a person who has died and a house is vacant.
In making the motion to approve discontinuing the special rate for “snowbirds,” councilor James Kelly said, “we need to be fair to other city residents.” The council approved the policy change to begin next September.
Another issue facing the city is the management of loose dogs. The council approved pursuing an amendment to the dog ordinance. This would include fee increases for licensing, impounding and pick up of dogs. City Clerk Brenda Taylor encourages city residents to license their dogs, which makes it easier to contact the owner with a phone call. The license is good for one year, from Jan. 1-Dec. 31. The licensing fee would be raised from $6 to $10 per dog.
The impound fee would be increased from $25 to $30, including licensing the dog. A new fee of $30 is planned to cover the wages of city staff to pick up the dog. This would result in a total fee of $60 for a first-time offender. Simler noted that since the city does not have a dog catcher, maintenance staff need to stop what they are doing to catch a dog, transport it to the holding area and take care of it and feed it until the owner can be located.
In other business, the council appointed Tornatore as the city’s planning and zoning administrator. The city no longer has a planning and zoning commission, so he will be filling that role.
“We’ve talked about this before and he’s been taking classes,” said Simler, in making the motion to appoint Tornatore.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday
Study finds Waitsburg pool is significantly damaged
WAITSBURG — Summer is around the corner, and Waitsburg residents may be asking if the city’s pool will open this year?
The short answer is that, no, the pool will not be open this year. Not for lack of operating funds or employee shortages, but because of extensive damage. An architectural assessment found that the pool’s structure, plumbing and outbuildings have “far exceeded” their anticipated life expectancy and should be replaced.
On Feb. 18, architects from Cortner Architectural Company, of Spokane, visited the pool, located at the northern end of Waitsburg, across the street from Preston Park. The pool was built in 1925, with significant renovations in the 1970s and mid-1990s, including lowering the deep end to install a diving board, elevating the pool deck to match the pool rim elevation, installation of a linear multiple pool drain, and modifications to the pool skimmer.
The pool has been closed to the public since 2020 primarily because of COVID-19 restrictions. Other obstacles to operating the pool were discussed at City Council meetings over the past two years, including staffing and maintenance
In a letter to City Administrator Randy Hinchliffe, architect James Cortner said the pool has a significant leak issue. In late 2021, American Leak Detection did a dive inspection and leak detection survey. It found the main intake line for the pool was broken, and original piping and fittings were well-beyond their intended life expectancy and most likely leak sources.
The letter also described visible cracking in the concrete pool indicating areas of separation between the floor and the walls. Evidence of spalling concrete, sections that have flaked or peeled away, indicate significant damage just below the surface.
Cortner estimated the cost of repairing leaks and other structural problems might exceed the cost of a new facility due to the extent and inaccessibility of the damaged areas. He noted that a new facility would also allow improvements to accommodate those with disabilities.
The estimated cost for a new pool facility is between $850,000 and $1 million. Cortner estimated a new pool would cost between $350,000-$450,000. A public entrance, shower and restroom facilities, and parking could add up to $450,000. For the pool to be built at the same location, an estimate of $75,000 would be needed for demolition and removal of the current pool. If the new pool were to be constructed at the existing site, an additional $75,000 would be needed for demolition and removal.
Hinchliffe said that the pool is not on the agenda and will not be discussed at the Wednesday council meeting since the full council will not be in attendance. The issue is anticipated to come up at future meetings.
— Beka Compton, The Times, (Waitsburg), Thursday
Sheriff: Jail facing ‘crappy’ situation
COLFAX — Backed-up pipes have caused plumbing issues for the Whitman County Jail.
During a Whitman County Commission meeting last week, Sheriff Brett Myers reported “roughly a month and a half ago, the pipes were blocked and a leak started, once again.”
Three years ago, the jail reported an issue with the pipes, where a backup so severe occurred that parts of the basement flooded, he said.
“It’s been a really crappy situation,” Myers said of ongoing jail plumbing issues.
The second and third floors of the jail were affected in the most recent plumbing incident and pipes needed to be replaced, he said.
In the prior incident, “the plan was to put in a new system. Those pipes are the original pipes from the 1980s,” Myers said.
A number of pipes have been replaced and fixed since the most recent leakage occurred.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that it has rerouted, replaced and cleaned up the Channel system, he said.
— Olivia Harnack, Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday