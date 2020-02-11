Council asked to consider ‘cost of service’ billing for wastewater

The Lewiston City Council will continue exploring a new method of billing for wastewater that bases at least part of a customer’s monthly rate on their actual usage.
The issue of switching to a “cost of service” model over the currently used flat rate is separate from proposed rate increases the council will consider later this year. Public Works Director Chris Davies told the council Monday that changing models would mean that bills under the current rate structure would rise for more intense users, while they would go down for smaller households.
“What it boils down to is, should I pay my fair share?” Davies said.
And City Manager Alan Nygaard emphasized that idea of fairness while urging the council to consider the cost of service model as a separate issue from possible rate increases.
“It’s not going to be a huge difference,” he said of typical households that have three or four people. “When you’re going to see a huge difference is when we use the examples of very large families and very small families. So if your circumstances in your home don’t change, you’ll see very little change.”
Wastewater rates would be broken into two pieces, with the bulk of the rate made up by a fixed charge that would cover the fixed costs of collecting and processing wastewater. A separate usage cost would be based on water meter readings since wastewater pipes aren’t metered.
The city would set that component based on how much water customers use during December, January and February to avoid the usage spike during the summer irrigation season. Those customers who leave town in the winter months, like snowbirds, would have their usage rate based on the citywide average. The average would be reassessed once a year.
Rate increases for wastewater and water were largely pushed aside during Monday’s work session, but they were on several councilors’ minds. Once rate proposals are calculated and put on the table, the council will choose whether to implement them so the city can fund projects like replacing 72 miles of water pipes and save for future capital projects.
In other business, Davies got the council’s attention when he pulled a large chunk of grey sandstone from a cardboard box and plunked it down on the conference table at City Hall. The stone had fallen from the condemned Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center, and Davies said it represented the continued deterioration of the former church that served as the longtime home of the Lewiston Civic Theatre until the condemnation in 2016.
Structural engineer Jan Welch did a visual inspection of the building last month after the discovery that a part of the shoring used to repair the large roof truss had separated. The failure of the truss led to the condemnation and the Civic Theatre eventually giving up its ownership of the building to the city.
In her report, Welch wrote that normal compression accounts for the separation. But water infiltration through the building’s leaky roof will continue to compromise the structure if not addressed, she said. Davies said there is mold present on some of the wood that was used on the repair just a couple of years ago, an indication that the water issue is significant.
Water is also flowing down the roof supports to the concrete floor at the base of the building and causing damage when it freezes. But while there is no immediate danger of collapse, there is a significant public danger presented by stones falling from the building’s facade, like the one Davies brought to the meeting.
Welch estimated that repairing the roof and stabilizing the exterior stone would cost around $300,000, but Davies said that based on his experience, that number should be closer to $500,000.
Davies didn’t have an estimate to just repair the truss and roof well enough to prevent further deterioration, but said it could be done relatively quickly and easily with city and prison labor. He said the city has spent about $70,000 on the Bollinger since it took ownership.
City Councilor Cari Miller sits on the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center Task Force, which is dedicated to finding a new owner and a new use for the building. She asked the council to at least take the steps to arrest the deterioration and not consider demolition while the task force does its work.
“If that building comes down, we are going to destroy a piece of history without giving it a shot for survival,” Miller said.
A group of University of Idaho architecture students is working on conceptual designs for what those uses might be. They will make public presentations this month and next month at the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St. The first will be at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19, and the second will be at 2:30 p.m. March 6.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.