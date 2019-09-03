No one was hurt by a cougar that wandered into a Clarkston Heights pasture over Labor Day weekend.
Officials were notified about the animal in the 1800 block of Sixth Avenue at 7:25 a.m. on Sunday, said Sgt. Paul Mosman of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in Clarkston.
The cat was gone by the time his officers and an Asotin County deputy arrived.
But they found cougar tracks in brushy draws near where it had first been spotted. Someone had also taken a blurry picture of it. That was enough for fish and wildlife to record it as a “confirmed” sighting, he said.
His officers knocked on doors of homes near where the cougar was seen so they could share information about what happened.
“We’ll monitor the area to see if the cat continues to be seen in the area,” Mosman said.
Cougars typically don’t hurt people, and there are ways to behave that reduce the chances of being injured.
“Don’t run,” he said. “Make a lot of noise. Make eye contact. Try to appear larger than you are. Wave a jacket if you have it.”
Typically when cougars attack, they ambush the target from somewhere above like a tree or from behind.
“If they are aware someone is looking at them, they tend not to like that and move away,” Mosman said.
The likelihood of seeing a cougar in the more populated parts of Asotin County remains low. This is probably only the second cougar that has been seen in the Clarkston area this year, he said.
It’s not surprising though, Mosman said, that they are around given that a number of cougars live in the surrounding areas. Some of them are likely drawn to Clarkston to prey on healthy populations of urban deer.
“There’s probably a lot more cougars that visit that we don’t hear about that just go about their business,” he said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.