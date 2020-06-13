Cougar sightings reported Thursday, Friday in Moscow

MOSCOW — Moscow police officers and at least one Idaho Fish and Game representative were on foot on the eastern edge of Moscow on Friday morning following several reported sightings of a cougar.
Two sightings reportedly happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Lincoln Street between C and D streets. The latest reported sighting came around 7:50 a.m. Friday on the walking path near Good Samaritan Village on Eisenhower Street, which is what prompted the response from Moscow police and Idaho Fish and Game.
Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said police notified St. Mary’s School, which is near the reported Lincoln Street sighting, and Good Samaritan Village.
The Moscow Police Department first received reports Monday from residents who had spotted a cougar in various locations from State Highway 8 to F Street on the east side of Moscow, according to a city news release.
MPD has not confirmed the sightings but requested that the public maintain a heightened awareness of surroundings while working or recreating outside.
Anyone who sees the cougar should not physically approach or verbally engage the animal.
Fry requested that people notify police immediately if they see a cougar so Idaho Fish and Game can be contacted.