Couch moving in style

After finding an unwanted couch on the side of Reservation Line Road on Thursday evening, a trio of teenagers thought it would be a good idea to take it home for the “boys’ room.” They tied the couch to their pickup and slowly dragged it east along a graveled Bever Road.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

After finding an unwanted couch on the side of Reservation Line Road on Thursday evening, a trio of teenagers thought it would be a good idea to take it home for the “boys’ room.” They tied the couch to their pickup and slowly dragged it east along a graveled Bever Road.

Tags

Recommended for you