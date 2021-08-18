Cottonwood woman keeps the fair-goers fed

COTTONWOOD — Growing up in Lewis County, Bertie Forsmann didn’t realize there was a fair in Idaho County.
“I don’t remember my classmates talking about it, and well, that was 50 years ago,” she said.
For the past 14 years, however, Forsmann, who heads the 4-H concession booth, hasn’t missed a minute of the fair. This year, Forsmann will serve as the fair grand marshal, beginning with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. today and continuing through Saturday.
Forsmann grew up on the family farm near Westlake Road southwest of Craigmont. She married Ken Forsmann 48 years ago and the couple settled in Cottonwood, where they raised four children. Ken and his brother, Tim, operated Forsmann Accounting in Cottonwood.
Bertie Forsmann spent 30 years as a cook at Prairie High School, including 10 years running the school concession stand during volleyball and basketball games.
So moving into the fair concession business “is kind of up my alley,” she said.
The concession stand, which started in 1959 and benefits the county’s 4-H clubs, is a popular draw, not only for fair-goers but even for folks from out of the area. Specialties include homemade pies donated by the 4-H clubs and country-style breakfasts featuring biscuits and gravy.
“Oh, I have people even from out of town,” Forsmann said. “I have people that come because they know there’s biscuits and gravy. There was an old couple from Greencreek that came every morning for biscuits and gravy.”
The stand also sells Forsmann’s homemade brownies, maple bars, hamburgers and ice cream.
For many years it was the only food booth at the fair. But in recent years, several other vendors have set up shop. Forsmann said she tries to avoid duplicating food offerings provided by the other vendors, but she still serves as many as 1,600 hamburgers each fair, even though the Lions Club has its regular hamburger stand.
“But you need a lot of hamburger stands because people like them,” she said.
Members of the various 4-H clubs in the county take turns staffing the concession stand, which usually runs about 13 hours a day during the four-day fair. Forsmann said she looks at it as a time to teach youngsters new skills.
“You know, counting the money is a learning experience. If you’ve got a young child learning how to count back cash, I can just stand there and that’s a good thing to learn.
“Cutting and serving pie and ice cream — that’s a little technical. I have signs in there that say, ‘Smile,’ ‘Make this the happiest booth in the area,’ ‘Say thank you.’ I try to get them to treat the customer properly.”
Last year during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Idaho County Fair was one of the few in the region that went ahead with activities. Forsmann said she and her staff wore masks, kept thermometers and hand sanitizer nearby and followed health department guidelines.
This year, the masks and sanitizer will be available but it will not be mandatory to use them.
Although her shifts are long, Forsmann said she finds time to break away to watch her own grandchildren compete in 4-H contests. She will also ride in the parade and preside over several events during the weekend.
And even though she didn’t grow up knowing about the fair, these days she’s well aware of what’s most important about it.
“Oh, it’s the animals and seeing the kids,” she said. “The high school kids are the absolute favorites. Prairie High School kids — there was none better and I just love that age group and to be able to work with some of them here.”
Fair activities get into full swing today with the opening ceremony, entering of some 4-H and open class exhibits and the dog, rabbit and poultry 4-H shows. The 4-H fashion show begins at 7 p.m. and family, consumer science and specialty projects will receive awards.
Thursday starts at 8:30 a.m. with the 4-H livestock fitting and showing contests, and continues throughout the day. A dog agility demonstration will be held at the City Park across from the fair grounds beginning at 5 p.m., followed by the two-minute talent show at 7 p.m.
Friday’s activities include the 4-H and FFA quality judging contests, starting at 8:30 a.m., crowning of the 2022 fair royalty, music and a dance following the royalty ceremony.
The Idaho County Fair parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. 4-H awards will be given at noon and the Idaho and Lewis County Cattlemen’s Beef Barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 4-H market livestock sale will begin at 1 p.m. at the Vernon Agee Livestock Pavilion.
