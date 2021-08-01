COTTONWOOD — Ammerae Fowler stood with a camera hanging around her neck Saturday, waiting for the Cottonwood Summer Fest parade to start.
Most of her seven family members were participating in the event in some capacity.
At that moment, she was getting ready to watch for one of her daughters, a flutist, who plays in a community band that was in the procession. The band was riding on a trailer being pulled by her husband driving a sport utility vehicle with another one of their daughters riding shotgun.
This year is the first time the Fowler family has been involved in summer fest after moving to Cottonwood two years ago.
“It’s fun to be part of the community spirit and see all of the people who are in it,” Fowler said.
She was among hundreds of people who lined Cottonwood’s Main Street Saturday morning to see the line of entries from businesses, high school class reunions and other groups as well as fire trucks and ambulances.
With temperatures already in the high 80s, boys riding in a boat being pulled on a trailer on the Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union entry sprayed water from squirt guns into the crowd.
Saturday’s parade was part of a two-day event, one that began in 2019 but then went on hiatus in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
When summer fest started, organizers wanted to bring back an annual community festival, something Cottonwood had been lacking after the demis of Buggy Whip Days in the 1990s, said Angel Frei, one of the organizers. Their goal was to have a family-friendly event without some of the rowdier elements of Buggy Whip Days.
This year, the gathering was bigger than the first. It kicked off Friday with a color fun run, kids dance and movie night.
On Saturday, the town’s Main Street was closed for the parade, vendors and activities like a ping-pong ball drop, lawn mower race, egg toss and watermelon eating contest.
In the ping-pong ball drop, participants gathered ping-pong balls dropped from an airplane flying overhead and turned them in for prizes.
“It’s a small, busy group of women who put this together,” Frei said.
The efforts of Frei and the others on the summer fest committee have succeeded in making kids the center of the event, said Mandy Crea, a Cottonwood resident.
She volunteered for the color run on Friday, which was a fundraiser for a volleyball team she helps coach at St. John Bosco Academy, a private Catholic school in Cottonwood.
Then she assisted some of her sons, who she described as aspiring entrepreneurs, with a vendor booth. Her boys, Wyatt, 12, Cody, 9, and Jake 6, sold lemonade, measured throws with a radar gun for $1 a ball and gave people an opportunity to see how long they could hang on a bar for $5. Anyone who lasted two minutes won $20.
Events like summer fest, Crea said, are part of what make Cottonwood great.
“It’s kind of slow paced,” she said of her town. “It’s a little more old fashioned. We all work together. ...I couldn’t think of anywhere else to raise my four boys.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.