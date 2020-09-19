COTTONWOOD — The city of Cottonwood received a grant to begin the planning process of upgrading the city’s wastewater system.
Don Munkers, spokesman for the city, said the planning has already begun but there is no definite date for when construction will start.
“This is a grant to conduct a wastewater planning project that we have a long-range plan for,” Munkers said. “If you don’t have a plan you don’t know where you’re going to end up. It’s pretty expensive and it’s also pretty detailed.”
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced the award of $51,960 for the planning grant. The city will kick in an equal amount for the total eligible cost of $103,920.
Munkers said there are no outstanding problems with the current system but the planning process will give the city guidelines as it moves toward an upgrade.